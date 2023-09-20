Key Takeaways Amazon unveiled new Echo products, including the Echo Show 8 with an industrial design and faster processor, the Echo Hub as a smart home control panel, and redesigned Echo Frames smart glasses.

The new Fire TV products include the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with upgraded features and support for Wi-Fi 6E, the Fire TV Stick 4K with a faster processor and support for 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio, and the new Fire TV Soundbar for enhanced audio experience.

The new eero Max 7 is Amazon's first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, offering incredibly fast network speeds and coverage.

Other products announced include the Blink security camera and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro with advanced features like 3D Motion Detection.

Amazon hosted its fall devices and Services event today in Virginia, and it took the wraps off a series of new products. That means coming later this year are tons of new Fire TV products, new Echo devices, and even new smart home products like Ring cameras. The event was invite-only, but the company has since shared details on X (formerly known as Twitter), and a dedicated microsite, so if you're preparing your wallet for new smart devices, we have a look at every single product that was announced.

New Echo products

Amazon's Echo products are probably what you're most familiar with, and in this lineup, Amazon has three new devices for you to enjoy later this year. There's the new Echo Show 8, which is $150. There'a also the new Echo Hub, Amazon's first smart home control panel which is $180, and the new Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses, which start at $270. Amazon is even launching the Echo Pop Kids in two new designs, and the new Fire HD Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, too.

Echo Show 8

Source: Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is the highlight product here since it's being redesigned. It now has an industrial design with edge-to-edge glass to give it a nicer look. It also has a faster processor under the hood for faster Alexa responses, as it runs a new model that can help Alexa process smart home requests 40% faster. Other changes on this product included enhanced audio with better bass, a 13MP camera, and new built-in smart hub controls. Adaptive Contrast which can adjust screen content based on your proximity to the device, caps out the new features. Amazon is planning a separate $160 Echo Show 8 Photos Edition, too, which can make personal photos the primary rotating content on the ambient screen

Echo Hub

Source: Amazon

The newest Echo product is the Echo Hub. This is an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart home control panel. With this, you get a more simple way to manage your smart home devices. It's an 8-inch touch display, featuring a smart home dashboard for things like security systems and viewing camera feeds. It also supports adaptive contrast and can be mounted on a wall, or placed on a counter thanks to a stand accessory. It works with up to 140,000 smart products and works over Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Echo Frames

Source: Amazon

Finally, there's Echo Frames. These are newly updated smart glasses from Amazon. The frames are now 15% slimmer, and help you take Alexa on the go in your glasses in style. Battery life is improved by up to six hours, and here's a redesigned audio architecture and custom-built speakers onboard for three times more bass than before and improved noise cancelation, too. Smaller highlights include improved speech processing technology for better speed recognition in loud conditions

New Fire TV products

When it comes to Fire TV products, there are three new things you can add to your TV this fall. There's the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and a new Fire TV Soundbar. These are priced at $60, under $50, and $120, respectively. Amazon will also be rolling out a new Fire TV experience to help you search, browse, and recommendations by combining generative AI with Fire TV's extensive entertainment content and app library. Basically, think of it as more natural voice searches.

Fire Stick 4K Max & Fire Stick 4K

Source: Amazon

If you're wondering, the $60 Fire Stick 4K Max (now up for pre-order) just gets a few upgrades. It has a new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and also supports Wi-Fi 6E, which Amazon says is an industry first. Powering all the Fire TV 4K Max devices will be the new Fire TV Ambient Experience, helping you turn your Fire TV into an ambient display with art and things like sticky notes. You get up to 16GB of storage onboard this device, and support for features like Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio​​​​​​.

On the lower end, there's the Fire Stick 4K. This is available for "under $50" (now up for pre-order) and brings just a few tweaks over the previous generation. You get a faster 1.7 GHz processor, which is 30% faster. You'll also get support for 4K video, immersive Dolby Atmos audio with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+

Fire TV Soundbar

Source: Amazon

Last on the list is the Fire TV Soundbar which is now available for $120. This was a bit unexpected, but it's a new two-channel companion device. With it, you can get movie-like sound with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. It's a 24-inch soundbar that's quite simple to set up and it works with most modern Fire TV devices. It even works via Bluetooth, so you can, connect it to PCs and other devices.

New eero Max products

Source: Amazon

The new eero Max 7 is Amazon's first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, coming later for $600 (one-pack), $1,150 (two-pack), and $1,700 (three-pack). This combines Amazons' TrueMesh networking system with Wi-Fi 7 standards, providing incredible network speeds and conditions. You'll be able to stream a 4K movie in 10 seconds or a 50-gigabyte video game in less than a minute when this product is paired with the right internet connection. The mesh system supports 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz radio bands, and can push out wireless speeds of 4.3 Gbps and wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps. It has two 10 and two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Amazon says that Max 7 can deliver up to twice the wireless throughput of eero Pro 6E

Ring, Blink, and other products and services

Capping out today's announcements are two products. There's the Outdoor 4 Blink security camera, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro. Outdoor 4 can offer Person Alterts, and record and detect people or intruders. Stick Up Cam Pro is a new indoor and outdoor camera with 3D Motion Detection