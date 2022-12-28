Amazon is reportedly working on a new app that would focus on all of its sports content that can currently be found on Prime Video.

It looks like Amazon is getting more serious about its sports content, with news that it's developing a standalone app that may arrive sometime in the future. While still in early stages, it is being reported that the company is looking to highlight its baseball, football, and soccer content and separate it from the shows and movies that are typically found on its Prime Video service.

The company currently broadcasts its sporting events through its Prime Video app and the Amazon website. The company is looking to separate its sports content from the rest of its offerings, spotlighting games from the New York Yankees, NFL, and Premier League. According to The Information, there aren't many details when it comes to the app, or if Amazon will break out its sports programming as a separate offering in the future. In fact, the source reports that there is even a chance that the app might not even see the light of day.

Although it's hard to say what will come from this move by Amazon, one thing to note is that its competitors are deeply invested in sports media. Last week we reported that YouTube would become the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket, purchasing the rights to the programming for an estimated cost of around $2 billion per year. The programming will begin airing on YouTube and YouTube TV starting in 2023, and the company is working with the NFL to offer the best experience possible.

Back in June, Apple sealed its deal with Major League Soccer, giving it broadcast rights for games for the next ten years. While the content alone will be a huge draw, the company is looking for additional ways to monetize the content, like bolstering its ads business. While original content used to be the big draw for streaming services, it looks like the next few years will focus on sporting events and related content.

Source: The Information

Via: Engadget