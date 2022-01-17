Amazon UK will continue to accept Visa credit cards

In November last year, Amazon announced that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK. At the time, a spokesperson from the company told the BBC that it was dropping support for Visa credit cards due to a dispute related to Visa’s processing fee. Amazon UK had initially planned on dropping support for Visa credit cards starting January 19, but the company now seems to have come to an agreement with Visa.

According to a recent report from Sky News, Amazon UK has now announced that it will not stop accepting Visa credit cards from January 19. In an email to customers, the e-commerce giant said that it was “working closely with Visa on a potential solution.” Although Amazon’s email doesn’t explicitly state that its dispute with Visa has been resolved, it does mention that it will alert users in case it makes “any changes to Visa credit cards.”

Along with Amazon, Visa also shared a brief statement saying that Amazon customers in the UK will be able to continue using “visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after 19 January while we work closely together to reach an agreement.”

Since Visa and Amazon both state that they’ve not reached an agreement so far, the latter might still drop support for Visa credit cards in the future. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the situation. For now, all Visa credit and debit card users should be able to make purchases on Amazon UK as usual.