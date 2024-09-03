Well, it's official. After a lot of strange silence from Amazon, a recent leak revealed that the company is working on an AI model called "Remarkable Alexa." The idea behind this model is that it'll work as an LLM, much like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Apple's Siri. Just one problem - Amazon is coming in a little late to the AI race.

Amazon had an excellent chance to build upon its existing AI assistant, Alexa. It had the established technology and the capacity to introduce an LLM into the mix. However, the company has seemingly dragged its feet when capitalizing on the AI boom, as it has allowed other companies to go ahead. So, here's why Amazon's chances of making an impact are pretty slim.

Amazon is already late to the party, and it hasn't even publically revealed its plans yet

Not even fashionably late

So here's the problem with Amazon's plan with Remarkable Alexa. This announcement would have gone down a lot nicer if it released sometime in the early months of 2024, when companies began feeling out their own AI models. We saw Google begin its plans with Gemini, Microsoft began its rollout of Copilot across its products, and even Adobe PDF got its own chatbot.

But here we are, months after the huge gold rush for AI, with companies already having fully fleshed-out and tested models for people to use. Even Apple, which kept its silence for a long time, broke the news with its own Apple Intelligence AI. Amazon was nowhere to be seen in this rush, and the fact we had to learn of its plans through a leak of all things shows how far back the company is. We don't even have an official announcement that Remarkable Alexa is on its way - we just happened to see an internal leak.

Amazon could have been there on day one for the AI boom

It had all the chips on its side of the table

The thing is, I'm not convinced that Amazon required the time it's taking to create Remarkable Alexa. In fact, I'd argue that it could have been there at the very start.

After all, the company is by no means a stranger to AI. Its model, Alexa, can already do a ton to help people in their daily lives. The company has built a smart home empire with its Echo devices and its Ring doorbells, both of which are really popular. And you can interact with both of those with Alexa.

As such, when LLMs began to make their appearance with ChatGPT, I would have thought that Amazon would have leaped on the chance to enhance Alexa with it. After all, given how so many of its smart home products rely on Alexa, it like it would have been a good move. However, I suppose something internally caused Amazon to stall on its plans, meaning that it ended up wasting its chance to be on the ground floor of this new tech.

The planned paid features for Remarkable Alexa can be done by other AI models...for free

People are just going to stick with regular Alexa

The idea behind Remarkable Alexa is that it can be your daily source of news. Ask it to sum up the news for the day, and Remarkable Alexa will go through your preferences and pick out everything that happened. Seems convenient, and Amazon wants to charge $10 a month for it.

Know where else you can get AI-powered news summaries? Copilot, on the free tier. Not only will Copilot give you all the latest news without being paid a cent, but it will also link to each news article as a source. Want to read more? Just click the link and you're there.

It's going to be really hard for Amazon to convince people to pony up $10 a month for such a feature. We're not even sure if it will work on current Echo devices or not. All we do know is that Amazon was smart enough to keep the current Alexa model around (which it refers to as "Classic Alexa"), so people may just continue using that over its Remarkable variant.

Amazon wasn't Primed for the AI revolution

While Remarkable Alexa will be interesting, I feel it's a case of too little, too late. The company had the foundation and the funding to hop on early, but it seemed to squander its time for a little too long. Now, it's coming into a saturated market with a paid plan that other models can do for free, and it still needs to go through all the teething issues that AI models typically have. I'm sure it'll have its fans, but I don't think it'll be the AI revolution that Amazon wants it to be.