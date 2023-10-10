Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $100 Save $40 Take the perfect entertainment tablet with you with a new Fire HD 8, which is now 30 percent faster than its predecessor $60 at Amazon

One of the best things about Amazon products is that they start seeing Prime Day savings earlier than the rest, and these savings usually stick around for longer. However, this also means that these products may sell out faster, which is precisely why you need to act fast and get your hands on one of the best tablets you can get for media consumption, as Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is now up for grabs for just $60 after receiving a very compelling discount.

Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals will get you huge savings on a new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. This popular and versatile tablet normally sells for $100, but you can now take one home for $60, meaning that you will be able to score $40 in instant savings. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet comes packed with an 8-inch HD display and 32GB storage space, and it is 30 percent faster than its predecessor to give you a better and more fluid navigation experience. Just remember that this tablet was designed for portable entertainment, so you can stream your favorite content from the best streaming platforms around.

Why should you buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet?

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is excellent for those interested in media consumption, as it packs a large 8-inch HD display that will be more than great for watching your favorite shows, movies, videos, and more. You also get long-lasting battery life with up to 13 hours of non-stop reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and more. And yes, this device will also let you expand your storage space by up to 1TB via a microSD card, so you will have more than enough storage space to download all you need for those long trips.