The Amazon Appstore has been around as a Google Play Store alternative for Android since 2011, allowing users to sideload apps and take advantage of exclusive deals. Today, the company notified developers (as shared by @RizbITUK on X) that the Amazon Appstore will be discontinued on Android devices, effective August 20, 2025.

Though developers have been told that they'll no longer be able to submit new apps targeted at Android devices, they can still submit updates for their existing apps until the service is officially shuttered. The company also confirmed the Appstore's discontinuation via a FAQ page on its website.

Amazon Coins are being phased out as well

This isn't the first time Amazon has made such a move. Last year, the company announced that the Windows Subsystem for Android would be discontinued after March 5, 2025. This came as a shock to users, as the service only lasted for roughly two years.

At the time, Amazon assured users that the Appstore would continue to be available on Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and Android devices. However, that no longer seems to be the case following today’s announcement. In response, Amazon has clarified its stance on the matter and noted in its FAQ page that the Appstore will still be accessible on select devices, including Fire TV and Fire Tablets.

According to Amazon, once the Appstore is officially discontinued, apps downloaded from it will not be guaranteed to function on Android devices. If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon Coins, they were a virtual currency used for purchasing apps, games, and in-app content from the Appstore. These Coins were particularly popular among budget-conscious buyers, as Amazon offered bulk discounts on them. With the Appstore shutting down, Amazon Coins are also being phased out.

While you can no longer purchase Amazon Coins as of today, February 20, 2025, you have until the Appstore shuts down to spend any remaining balance.If you'd like to make an Appstore purchase but don't have enough Amazon Coins, your only option is to use another payment method supported by the Appstore.

Amazon recommends using leftover Coins for smaller purchases before the deadline. However, if you’re unable to spend all your Coins in time, don't worry—you won’t lose them! Amazon has confirmed that refunds will be issued for any unused Coins after the Appstore’s shuts it doors. The company mentioned that details regarding the refund process will be shared at a later date.