It's finally here: the Amazon Big Spring Sale. This is a brief period where a ton of product across Amazon's products go on pretty big discount, and is the perfect time to snap up some deals as we head into the start of Spring. So, here are seven great deals to get you started during the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025.

1 Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED

To kick things off, we have the Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED. Yes, that's a 49-inch monitor, and it's just as big as you might imagine. it uses OLED technology, has a 0.03ms response rate, and is curved for an immersive experience. The Amazon Big Spring Sale knocked 41% off of this gargantuan monitor, kicking it down from $1,599.99 to a cool $949.99. As such, now is a fantastic time to snap up one (or even two?) of these beasts.

2 AMD Ryzen 5 5500

If you're in the mood to grab a CPU, how about the AMD Ryzen 5 5500? It's about three years old now, but it can still get the job done if you want something that can do somewhat demanding tasks. It has six cores, 12 threads, and a 16MB cache, and while it wasn't the most powerful of its range, it still held its own. Plus, it's currently 52% off, getting reduced from $159 to $76. If your aging hardware needs a new CPU, this is a good way to jump ahead a few generations without paying a lot for it.

3 APC UPS 1500VA

If you live in an area with spotty power, why not grab a UPS? The APC UPS 1500VA is a backup power option that can store up to 1500VA / 900W of power in its battery. When the power dies, it draws upon this battery bank to keep everything plugged into it powered until the power comes back on.

Fortunately, the APC UPS 1500VA can charge a lot of devices at once. Along the back are ten regular power sockets you can plug phones, laptops, or even PCs into. When the power drops, everything plugged in will continue receiving a charge with no interruption. If this sounds like something you need, you can grab it on the Amazon Big Spring sale for 23% off, from $284.99 to $219.

4 QNAP TS-264 NAS

Do you have a NAS on your network? If you don't, now may be a good time to jump on the NAS train. The acronym stands for "network-attached storage," and it does what it says on the tin. It's a disk drive that connects to your home network and lets you access it from any device connected to the same router. This essentially makes it a really handy backup drive, or just a place to put huge files somewhere that isn't on your computer.

If you want to get one for cheap, the QNAP TS-264 is on sale for 20% off. That takes it down from $439 to $351, which is a good chunk of change when it comes to saving money on tech.

5 UGREEN NASync DXP4800

If you want something a little beefier, give the UGREEN NASync DXP4800 a try instead. While the above NAS has two bays, this one has double that, alongside a Pentium Gold 8505 5-Core CPU, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 128G SSD. This does mean it's a bit more expensive, but it also has a 20% deal, which knocks its regular $699.99 price down to an impressive $559.99.

6 Asus TUF Gaming A17 Laptop

If you want to game on the go, why not grab a gaming laptop during the Amazon Big Spring Sale? Right now, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop is undergoing a pretty big discount, with a 21% sale knocking the price down from $1,499.99 to $1,179.00. It's a bit old, released in 2023; however, it's still pretty mighty, packing a Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and a GeForce RTX 4060 under the hood. Maybe not bleeding edge, but definitely a solid choice if you want to game for less.

7 Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system

Finally, we have the Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system. If you're new to the concept of mesh Wi-Fi systems, these extend the range of your Wi-Fi signal to remove dead zones and boost the signal strength of devices far away.

The Amazon Eero 6+ comes in packs of one to four nodes, so you can grab as many or as few as you like. No matter how many you get, you'll snag a cool 25% discount off the price. For example, if you opt for a pack of three nodes during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you'll pay $224.99 instead of the full $299.99.