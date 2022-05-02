Amazon’s Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 8 hit their lowest prices ever

Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers and smart displays money can buy. And the best time to buy is when there’s a deal on, something Amazon isn’t shy about. Right now is one of those times and it’s a good one because Amazon has cut the price of the Echo Show 15 and the Echo Show 8 to respective all-time lows. The next chance to score a deal like this will probably be Prime Day, slated for sometime in July.

Normally you’re paying $250 for the Echo Show 15 and $130 for the Echo Show 8. But with up to 31% off you’re paying a lot less than that right now.

Amazon Echo Show 15 Amazon's largest smart display yet, the Echo Show 15 is as good for organizing the family as it is your smart home. See at Amazon

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s largest display yet at 15-inches. You can use it vertically or horizontally, even mount it to the wall. With the added size it turns into a digital noticeboard for your entire family, or a pretty stellar control panel for your smart home. That added real estate gives you access to Alexa-powered widgets, such as sticky notes, reminders, and to-do lists. It’s also not a bad little media device with a 1080p resolution. Pop it in the kitchen and keep the young ones entertained with Prime Video while you make dinner. Alexa is also pretty great for recipes, and with a built-in 5MP camera you can also get your Zoom call on with the Echo Show 15.

The Echo Show 15 is currently available for 20% off at $200.

Amazon Echo Show 8 The Echo Show 8 is an ideal smart display for any room with a large display, built-in video calling and all the power of the Alexa ecosystem. See at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is a lot more compact and easier to use in any room in the home. It doesn’t have quite the same feature set as the Echo Show 15, but it’s strong in its own right. The display might be smaller but you can still enjoy video content and calling on it, as well as virtually any other Alexa skill with video abilities. Need to see who’s at the door? No problem. Fire up a recipe for dinner? You bet.

Better still, with a 31% discount taking it down to just $90, there truly has never been a better time to buy one.