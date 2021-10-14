Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is at an all-time low of $100 today ($30 off)
Smart displays are still a new product category, combining the design and interfaces of tablets with the ease-of-use and always-on nature of smart speakers. Amazon updated its Echo Show 8 smart display earlier this year with a few hardware improvements, and now it is on sale for $99.99. That’s a discount of $30 from the usual price, and it matches the previous low prices we’ve seen on Amazon’s online store.
The Echo Show 8 is equipped with an 8-inch 1280×800 touchscreen, two 2″ speakers, and various sensors. The main selling point (and the primary upgrade from the original Echo Show 8) is the 13MP front-facing camera with auto-framing, which can be used for video calls on Skype, Zoom, Alexa, and other services. You can also use the Echo Show 8 as a remote security camera, and the optional (paid) Alexa Guard Plus subscription gives you sound alerts and other similar features.
- This is Amazon's current 8-inch smart display, with a 13MP camera and Alexa.
Since this is an Alexa smart display, it can do all the usual assistant stuff: answer questions, check your calendar, control smart home devices, stream music, and much more. This is essentially Amazon’s version of the Google Nest Hub, so if you’ve used a smart display with Google Assistant, this is more or less the same experience.
Amazon also sells a variant of the Echo Show 8 with an adjustable stand, which gives the display a higher viewing angle (and also makes it look a bit like an old-timey TV), for $124.98 ($30 off MSRP). If you decide you want the stand later, you can buy it alone for $24.99 in either black or white. There are a few other accessories available as well, like the Mission Battery Base, which turns the Echo Show into something closer to a tablet. However, at a price of $49.99 on top of the Echo Show 8 by itself, you’re probably better off just buying a tablet.