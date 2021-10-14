Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is at an all-time low of $100 today ($30 off)

Smart displays are still a new product category, combining the design and interfaces of tablets with the ease-of-use and always-on nature of smart speakers. Amazon updated its Echo Show 8 smart display earlier this year with a few hardware improvements, and now it is on sale for $99.99. That’s a discount of $30 from the usual price, and it matches the previous low prices we’ve seen on Amazon’s online store.

The Echo Show 8 is equipped with an 8-inch 1280×800 touchscreen, two 2″ speakers, and various sensors. The main selling point (and the primary upgrade from the original Echo Show 8) is the 13MP front-facing camera with auto-framing, which can be used for video calls on Skype, Zoom, Alexa, and other services. You can also use the Echo Show 8 as a remote security camera, and the optional (paid) Alexa Guard Plus subscription gives you sound alerts and other similar features.

Since this is an Alexa smart display, it can do all the usual assistant stuff: answer questions, check your calendar, control smart home devices, stream music, and much more. This is essentially Amazon’s version of the Google Nest Hub, so if you’ve used a smart display with Google Assistant, this is more or less the same experience.

Amazon also sells a variant of the Echo Show 8 with an adjustable stand, which gives the display a higher viewing angle (and also makes it look a bit like an old-timey TV), for $124.98 ($30 off MSRP). If you decide you want the stand later, you can buy it alone for $24.99 in either black or white. There are a few other accessories available as well, like the Mission Battery Base, which turns the Echo Show into something closer to a tablet. However, at a price of $49.99 on top of the Echo Show 8 by itself, you’re probably better off just buying a tablet.