Amazon’s Fire TV Cube gets picture-in-picture support for Ring doorbells

You sit down, turn on the TV, and start watching your favorite show. Then the doorbell rings. Instead of getting up to see who it is — probably a neighbor wanting to borrow some sugar — you can view your front porch right from your TV.

Amazon has announced that owners of the Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), 2020 4K Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and 2020 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition can now use picture-in-picture to check their Ring Doorbell. How’s that for seamless integration? When I think of the future, I think of being able to see my front porch while watching The Boys. The nice thing is your Ring doorbell feed will show up without pausing your movie or show.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced the integration that would allow Fire TV users who own a Ring device to receive notifications while watching a video. Once your devices are synced, you can say, “Alexa, show me [Ring device name].” You can even talk to whoever is at your door right from the comfort of your couch.

According to Cord Cutters News, picture-in-picture support is currently compatible with Ring doorbell cameras and non-doorbell security cameras from Ring, Nest, Wyze, and Logitech. There’s certainly no shortage of options.

The newest integration arrives not long after Amazon announced Fire TV Cube owners can pair a webcam to make and receive calls from other Alexa-enabled devices with a display. That includes the Echo Show and any smartphone or tablet with the Alexa app. With the holidays just around the corner, it’s a convenient way to stay in touch with friends and family.

With families all across the world stuck at home, Amazon has shown a lot of love to the Fire TV this year. Recently, the company began rolling out a redesigned software interface called the new “Fire TV experience. The update includes more personalized recommendations and watch lists, plus the addition of multi-user support (up to six users).