There are lots of great streaming devices out there, but if you're looking for one that's powerful, feature-packed and affordable, then the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is going to be a great choice. This device is extremely compact and doesn't require a lot of power to run it, using a normal USB port on your TV.

But what makes this streaming stick so special right now is that it's priced well below its retail, coming in at just $25, which is 50% off its normal retail price. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your home theater setup or just need to add some smarts to an old TV, we think this deal is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K?

Perhaps the most crucial thing here is that you're getting a device that streams up to 4K, which is important if you're looking to get the best quality from your streaming media. In addition to the high resolution, the stick also provides support for Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos too.

Of course, the streaming stick provides access to a variety of different streaming services, like Netflix, HBO's Max, Amazon's Prime, Disney+, and many more. And just in case you like to game, you can also download different apps and games, and also stream AAA titles from services like Xbox and Amazon Luna.

In addition to being able to play all your favorite media, you can also use the device as a hub for your smart home devices thanks to the built-in microphone on the controller and support for voice controls. Overall, you can't go wrong with this device and all its features. Just make sure you pick it up while it's still on sale.

With that said, if you're looking for some other options, we also think it might be a good idea to go with a whole new TV, since most already come with smart TV features built-in. If you're looking to go that route, we have some awesome recommendations on some great smart TVs.