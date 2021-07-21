Amazon’s latest game, New World, is killing GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs

Amazon has been trying to break into gaming with some in-house efforts over the past couple of years. However, the company hasn’t been too successful. Last year, it released Crucible after six years of development, and shortly after release, it sent the game back into the beta phase before ultimately canceling it altogether. But that’s not as bad as what some players are reporting with the company’s latest game. Multiple users on Reddit and the game’s forums (via Gamespot) have reported that New World is bricking their EVGA-branded GeForce RTX 3090.

The issue specifically seems to involve the EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3, which isn’t an affordable GPU by any means. The Founders Edition of the RTX 3090 already has an MSRP of $1,499, but this EVGA model actually costs $1,889, according to EVGA’s website. And considering how inflated GPU prices have been for the past year, there’s a good chance some players spent a lot more than that. Reports from users mention that the game suddenly stops working in various scenarios, so it doesn’t seem to be triggered by a specific action.

Most of the reports seem to be coming from EVGA users, but some have also mentioned the same problem with GPUs from Gigabyte. It seems like New World is causing RTX 3090 GPUs to severely overheat, and the New World team has since responded on the game’s forums. The developer has acknowledged the issue, and for now, it’s recommended that users disable any overrides set in their NVIDIA Control Panel graphics settings. The company also suggests capping the frame rate at 60fps in the game settings to bring GPU usage down. However, it didn’t say anything about a permanent fix.

In fairness to Amazon Games, this is a beta release of the game, so some issues are expected. However, with New World set to release on August 31, breaking a GeForce RTX 3090 GPU is a severe problem to have at this point in development. Hopefully, the company will issue a fix soon, and GPU owners can get a replacement decently quickly. That might be tricky considering how many reports there have been and the ongoing component shortages, however.