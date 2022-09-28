Amazon’s new Echo Auto is smaller and comes with roadside assistance service

Amazon did a pretty good job of putting Alexa into your cars with the original Echo Auto back in 2018. Well, the new Echo Auto does the exact same thing, except it has a new design with a nice fabric covering and it also comes with a bunch of new features to justify its $54.99 price tag.

The new Echo Auto, as you can see, looks very different from the original one. The new device comes with a fabric covering similar to its Echo speakers and it also has a smaller footprint overall. Amazon is also making it easier to mount the device on your car. It now comes with an adhesive mount to stick it to your dash, which is neat. Additionally, the company has also moved the audio jack to the breakout box that’s closer to the USB, reducing the overall cable clutter.

The Echo Auto, in case you’re wondering, pairs to your smartphone over Bluetooth. You can then use it with your car’s audio system by pairing it over Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable. The power is still supplied by your car’s USB port, so no differences there. The new Echo Auto, however, only has five microphones instead of eight on the older ones. Amazon says it has improved the algorithm to detect voice commands better, so we’ll have to take their word for it.

Also new to Echo Auto is the roadside assistance service that will let you call for help if you need it on the road. Instead of making you pay for a subscription model, Amazon wants you to pay for the required service such as a quick gas fill-up, a flat tire change, and more. This feature sounds more useful than anything else, but we’ll have to see how it works in real life. In addition to all this, you can continue to use your Echo Auto for actions like music playback, getting directions to a nearby point of interest, and more.