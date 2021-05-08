Amazon’s new Echo Dot now on sale for just $30 ($20 off)

Amazon released a bunch of new Echo smart speakers last year, including an updated Echo Dot with a new ball-like design. Now there’s an excellent Echo Dot deal available: the speaker is now just $29.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of $20 from the original price, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the speaker since last year’s Black Friday sale (when the speaker was $1 cheaper).

Previous Echo Dots resembled a hockey puck in design, but this 4th-generation model looks more like a ball, matching the new Echo. It uses Amazon’s AZ1 Neural Edge processor, which speeds up Alexa’s responses by processing some commands on-device. It doesn’t do all the voice pressing on its own, like the more expensive Echo and Echo Show 10, but it’s still a bit faster than older Echo Dot speakers.

The updated Echo Dot has a 1.6-inch speaker and the Alexa virtual assistant. It can do all the usual smart speaker features: tell you the weather, stream music, control smart home devices, and so on. There are physical buttons for volume and muting the microphone. Unlike Google’s smart speakers, the Echo Dot has a 3.5mm audio output on the back, so you can plug in your own speakers if you’d like.

Amazon sells the Echo Dot in three color choices: Twilight Blue, Glacier White, and Charcoal. It’s not clear when the current sale will end.