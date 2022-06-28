Latest Ambient Music Mod update brings support for armv7 devices and several bug fixes

After rolling out a massive update for the Ambient Music Mod earlier this month, XDA Recognized Developer Quinny899 has now released a fresh update for the mod. The latest release brings support for armv7 devices, several bug fixes, and a couple of new customization features.

For the unaware, Ambient Music Mod is a handy Xposed-Magisk module that brings Pixel’s “Now Playing” feature to non-Pixel devices. With the v2 release, the mod received a massive overhaul with new features and support for non-rooted devices running Android 12 or higher. Now, it has received another update with a couple of noteworthy changes. Check out the section below for a quick rundown of all the changes in Ambient Music Mod v2.0.3:

Ambient Music Mod v2.0.3 changes:

Added armv7 support

Fixed crashes on Android 10

Fixed an issue where some tracks were not showing up in the track list or in the track count (US database is actually 69k tracks, not 53k)

Added an option to change the lockscreen overlay text color

The lockscreen overlay text now has a slight shadow, improving visibility

Added coaching for updates, which should prevent rate-limit issues. You can force an update check (ignoring cache) by swiping to refresh

Enabled landscape orientation

Fixed background crashes in Now Playing, which may help download issues

Improved Magisk On Demand module overlay installing, which may fix bootloops on some devices

You can download the latest release from the developer’s GitHub page by following the link below. If you face any issues, you can share your feedback in the mod’s XDA forums thread. Check out our Ambient Music Mod v2 hands-on preview for more details on the mod.

Download Ambient Music Mod v2.0.3 || Ambient Music Mod XDA forums thread

Have you tried the Ambient Music Mod on your device? How’s your experience been so far? Let us know in the comments section below.