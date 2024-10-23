AMD recently launched its new Zen 5 processors for the AM5 platform. These Ryzen 9000 CPUs didn't deliver like AMD had hoped (and promised) they would; they hardly felt like upgrades at all. Perhaps AMD wanted to double down on that sentiment with the launch of their new 800-series chipset motherboards, based on the various issues surrounding them.

The X870E, X870, B850, and B840 chipsets are follow-ups to AMD's 600-series motherboards, but you'll need a fine-toothed comb to make out any real differences. Besides, the confusing nomenclature and downright misleading nature of these new motherboards have left a bad taste in my mouth. Let's unpack this in detail.

3 Needlessly confusing chipset names

No one asked for this

When you release a follow-up to an existing motherboard series, people expect you to make the chipset names make sense. When we initially heard about the X870E, X870, B850, and B840, many users logically thought the new B840 naming scheme indicated a new "B-tier" chipset. Unfortunately, we now know that the B840 chipset is nothing more than a refresh of the erstwhile A620 chipset.

Both the entry-level A620 and the "new" B840 chipsets drop the support for CPU overclocking and don't have any PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots. What, then, is the reason to name the latter anything other than "B820"? Similarly, the more premium X870 chipset is more like a refresh of the mid-range B650E chipset, considering the only change is that USB 4.0 support is now mandatory, and the primary PCIe slot is now PCIe 5.0, unlike the X670 motherboards.

There was no reason to confuse buyers with a new chipset that's simply the cheapest previous-gen chipset in disguise.

2 Hardly feels like an upgrade

Except the price upgrade, of course