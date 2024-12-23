Summary AMD accidentally leaked its own Radeon RTX 9070 XT render in an ad on Reddit.

Renowned leaker Hoang Anh Phu confirmed the leak and identified it as the real RX 9070 XT.

Details about the GPU's power and release are unknown, but it may be showcased at CES 2025 along with Nvidia's RTX 5000 series.

Usually, when we cover a leak, it's via a trusted leaker or some material that was made public by accident. However, it's extremely rare for the company itself to leak its own products through its own ads. As weird as that sounds, that's exactly what happened after AMD showed off renders of the Radeon RTX 9070 XT, which a renowned leaker confirmed is the real deal.

AMD leaks its own Radeon RTX 9070 XT render

The story started on December 21st when a new AMD ad began appearing on Reddit. The ad showed a render for a GPU that people hadn't seen before, and there was some confusion over what, exactly, the image represented. Some speculated that it was an AI-generated image, while others believed it was an accidental leak.

Fast forward to today, and renowned AMD leaker Hoang Anh Phu confirmed the leak in a post on X. Not only did they state that it was the real deal, but they could identify exactly what model it was: the RX 9070 XT.

Unfortunately, that's where all the details stop for now. We're not sure how powerful this GPU will be or when it will be released; we just know what it'll look like. Given how CES 2025 is right around the corner, there's a good chance we'll learn more about it then. And if that's not enough to get you interested in the event, perhaps the fact that the highly-anticipated Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series will make its debut there will be enough to convince you.