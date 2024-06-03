Key Takeaways AMD partners with Microsoft for Copilot+ on Strix Point CPUs.

Lenovo to launch Yoga laptop with new AMD Ryzen chips.

Exclusive AI features coming to Lenovo laptops.

At AMD's Computex opening keynote, the company announced that it would be partnering with Microsoft to bring Copilot+ to its next generation of Strix Point CPUs. Now, the company has also announced that Lenovo will be launching a Yoga laptop with AMD's new Ryzen chips, HP will also have its own laptops, and Asus will have a number of laptops launching too. Both Lenovo and Asus will bring exclusive AI features to their laptops, powered by AMD AI.

AMD says that the first laptops with these CPUs will start launching from next month, but which specifically will be launching and when hasn't been announced yet. As for exclusive AI features, Asus showed off StoryCube, a program that will run locally and sort your photos and videos by the faces that are shown in them.

AMD says it has the "world's best processor for AI PCs"

A clear challenge to Qualcomm

While Copilot+ first launched on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series of SoCs, AMD is here with its own Microsoft partnership where it also claims to be the "world's best processor for AI PCs." With buy-in from industry giants like Lenovo, HP, Asus, MSI, and Acer, it's clear that Qualcomm has a battle on its hands.

According to AMD, its Strix Point AI APUs will be capable of running Copilot+ features on-device, as you would expect from AI PCs. These include Recall, among other Copilot+ features like the ability to run Cocreator in Paint locally, enabling new Windows Studio Effects such as filters, live captions with real-time translation, AI-powered upscaling for games, and more. Plus, some Copilot workloads will run locally on your PC, too.

As for when those laptops will get Copilot+ features, Acer said that its laptops would receive an update enabling Copilot+ features when it was ready, so it sounds like that, at least with some of these laptops, Copilot+ won't be available at launch.

We'll be waiting to see what comes of AMD's AI APUs in laptops that launch later this year, but competition is heating up in the AI PC space.