Key Takeaways AMD almost bought Nvidia in the mid-2000s.

The deal fell through due to disagreement on CEO position.

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, pursued his vision, leading Nvidia to dominate AI hardware.

The war between AMD and Nvidia has been waged for decades now, with the latter becoming the most valuable company in the world due to its AI ventures. But if one decision hadn't changed the course of GPU history, the present could have looked a lot different. An insider has revealed that AMD was very close to purchasing Nvidia in its early days, but one man's decision set Nvidia on the course it's on today.

AMD almost bought Nvidia during its early days

As reported by Tom's Hardware, people who worked with AMD in the early days have revealed that the company almost purchased Nvidia during the mid-to-late 2000s. The CEO of AMD at the time, Hector Ruiz, approached the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, with a deal. AMD didn't fancy its chances of going up against Intel, and it believed that Nvidia was going to lag behind both. As such, Hector asked Jensen if he was willing to sell Nvidia over to AMD, so they could join forces against Intel.

The deal looked good, but there was one problem - who would be the CEO of the joint company? Hector wanted to be the one running the show, but Jensen said that if he didn't have the top dog position in the new venture, he was going to call the deal off. Jensen had ideas of how to progress with the business, and if he wasn't the one behind the wheel, he felt he'd be better off running his own show in Nvidia. And sure enough, it seems that Jensen had the right idea, as Nvidia would go on to supply the hardware that would define the AI market.

What would have happened if they joined forces? Who knows. As for now, there are plenty of arguments when debating Nvidia vs. AMD, and each side has its fans.