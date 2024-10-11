AMD announced the launch of new mobile Ryzen processors for next-gen AI PCs. AMD first launched its Ryzen Pro 7040 series in 2023 with a neural processing unit (NPU) that could handle up to 10 tera operations per second (TOPS). This sounds like a considerable number, but it's minute in the greater scheme. 2024 saw the 8000 series launch, bumping the TOPS to 16, and today we're seeing the all-new AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 series hit the market with between 50 and 55 TOPS. We'll cover everything new with these mobile processors and what makes the new Ryzen AI Pro 300 series perfect for work.

Like Intel, AMD is looking to not only compete against its main rival, but also Arm which has taken the mobile market by storm with new PCs and Macs.

Evolution of the AMD-powered enterprise AI PC

The new AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 series of processors is powered by Zen 5, the same architecture that made the Ryzen 9000 desktop family possible. With all the efficiencies of this architecture, AMD claims leading performance and battery life with up to 50% more cores and cool operation without requiring a beefy thermal solution. AMD XDNA2 provides up to five times more AI performance than the competition (compared to Intel 100 series chips). AMD RDNA 3.5 is a step up with increased clock speeds, more compute units, and better performance-per-watt. Finally, AMD Pro Technologies introduces a multi-layered security approach and faster deployment.

Putting all this together you've got the AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 with a 55 TOPS NPU, a Zen 5 CPU with up to 12 cores (24 threads), and an RDNA 3.5 GPU. These processors will power Microsoft Copilot+ PCs designed for enterprise. These aren't just standard Windows-powered portable PCs. They'll have faster and more intelligent features powered by the AI-enhanced silicon, advanced AI models, and all-day battery life. There's Recall, instant real-time translation, and Cocreator for imagery. Let's look at the AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 series SKUs.

CPU Cores / Threads Speed Cache NPU GPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375 12 / 24 5.1 GHz 36 MB 55 TOPS AMD Radeon 890M AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370 12 / 24 5.1 GHz 36 MB 50 TOPS AMD Radeon 890M AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 8 / 16 5.0 GHz 24 MB 50 TOPS AMD Radeon 880M

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375 (yes, that's quite the mouthful) is the class leader of this launch. It has 12 physical cores, 24 threads, and a maximum boost speed of 5.1 GHz. 36 MB of cache is available for storing instructions and the NPU can handle up to 55 TOPS. The two AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPUs have the Radeon 890M mobile GPU and the Ryzen AI 7 has the Radeon 880M. These specifications are a considerable leap for AMD compared to the previous-gen AMD Rzyen Pro 8040 series with more CPU and GPU cores, newer architecture, better NPUs, more cache, and the same TDP.

Sharing Cinebench R24 test results, AMD compared its processors against Intel Core Ultra 100 series chips. This isn't the latest generation Intel hardware with the 200 series coming soon, but it shows just how much of an advancement AMD has made compared to currently available laptops. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375 is up to 40% faster than the Intel Core Ultra 7 vPro 165H, though we'll hold off until we get machines in our lab for testing to see how these figures translate to the real world. And it's not just performance where enterprises need AI PCs to score high.

Security is still as important as ever and AMD has implemented new security measures to exceed modern device requirements. There's the new Cloud Bare Metal Recovery (cBMR), which communicates before the OS boots for recovery via the cloud. Supply Chain Security (and device identity) authenticates genuine AMD SoCs and Watch Dog Timer detects and recovers hung SoC processes to augment resiliency support. This is all in combination with Windows 11 OS security, and AMD Memory Guard. These new processors are expected to perform well and set a standard for AMD moving forward.