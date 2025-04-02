Summary AMD addresses the Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU boot failure issue after prolonged silence.

Memory compatibility is cited as a possible cause.

Reports of burnt CPUs suggest larger problems than memory compatibility, reminiscent of Intel's woes.

At this point, there have been over 100 documented cases of Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs failing to boot, most of which use ASRock motherboards. ASRock has responded to the issue, pointing to "socket cleaning" it did for one affected user, but AMD has been silent on the issue up to this point. The company has finally broken its silence, more than three months after the first issue was reported, but we still don't know what the cause of the problem is.

AMD isn't spilling the beans

Memory compatibility is apparently to blame