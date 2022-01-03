AMD CEO shows off the next-gen Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” APU

AMD is all set to host the “AMD 2022 Product Premiere” tomorrow to showcase what’s next for the company in the computing space. As a part of the announcement, we’re expecting to see the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips among other things. While we’re waiting for more details to be revealed, the company CEO Dr. Lisa Su decided to showcase what we believe is the next-gen 6nm APU codenamed Rembrandt. Here, take a look:

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech – hope you will join us for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXw — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) January 3, 2022

The tweet, as can you see, gives us our first look at the Ryzen 6000 series APU that’s expected to be announced tomorrow. This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted the “Rembrandt” APU, although this is our first official look straight from AMD. The Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APU will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. This particular chip also supports DDR5 memory as well as the PCIe Gen4 interface. As for the iGPU, this one’s said to have six workgroup processors based on Navi graphics (RDNA2) architecture. Some Ryzen 6000 series SKUs are also said to break the 5GHz barrier, although there’s no official confirmation on that just yet.

More details about this chip are expected to arrive tomorrow during the AMD 2022 product showcase. The company CEO Lisa Lu is likely to showcase the new Ryzen 6000 series chips alongside the Radeon RX 6000M GPUs for laptops. We won’t bet our money on any other details on things like AMD AM5 or the 3D V-cache Ryzen chips, although we’re always up for some surprise announcements. We will, hopefully, have more to talk about this chip tomorrow, so be sure to stay tuned. In case you’re interested, you can watch the AMD 2022 Product Premiere here tomorrow at 7 am PT.

Intel is also expected to make a bunch of announcements regarding the rest of the Alder Lake CPUs. Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake lineup, in case you’re wondering, only has three CPUs right now. We’ll hopefully learn more about the Alder Lake-P mobile processors at CES 2022.