Key Takeaways AMD claims its chips are 79% faster than Intel's in handling LLMs.

Specialist software crucial to optimize AMD chips' performance.

Competition heating up in AI hardware scene, AMD must stay ahead.

The AI hardware scene has been a battlefield in the last few months. Companies have been trying to one-up each other with processors that can handle more AI-powered tasks better. For a while, AMD and Intel have been duelling to see which one has the better processor, with each one claiming to be better than the other. AMD is the latest to take a shot, claiming that its processors can handle LLMs 79% faster than Intel's chips.

AMD boasts that its chips are 79% faster than Intel's

As reported by Tom's Hardware, AMD has made a bold claim against its rival, Intel. After performing some tests, AMD found that its Ryzen mobile 7040 Phoenix and Ryzen mobile 8040 series processors did better than Intel’s Core Ultra Meteor Lake CPUs, sometimes up to 79% better. AMD showed off why this means a lot to consumers, demonstrating two laptops with similar prices, but one of which uses an Intel chip and the other using the better-performing AMD one.

Of course, this doesn't mean that AMD is aujtomatically the winner in the AI wars. These chips run best when companies and developers create and use services that support the chips. With specialist software, it can better interact with the hardware and process LLMs better. For example, when Microsoft announced that DirectML is getting NPU support for Intel chips only, it meant that developers could better interact with Intel's NPUs while AMD's got left behind.

On top of that, we're still in the hayday of AI processing. Not only is the technology new, but other tech companies are making their own solutions to compete with Nvidia, another huge name in AI processing. As such, while AMD is sitting pretty right now, it needs to keep up the heat if it wants to stay on top of Intel, let alone all the new competition.