Key Takeaways Update your AMD chipset drivers to fix sleep mode issues on your Windows 11 PC. The latest version resolves the problem.

The AMD S0i3 Filter Driver manages power states, so a glitch in it can cause sleep mode problems. The update addresses this issue.

Even if you're not facing sleep mode issues, it's important to install the latest AMD chipset drivers for optimal performance. Visit the AMD Drivers and Support page to download.

AMD has released a chipset driver package, version 6.01.25.342, to fix the issue where your Windows 11 PC was struggling to wake up after it's put into sleep mode. To be more specific, the latest installation package updated the AMD S0i3 Filter Driver to version 1.0.0.19 to fix the Windows 11 modern standby issue.

The AMD S0i3 Filter Driver is responsible for managing the transition of different power states in your system, ensuring that your PC enters and exits low-power states properly. So, a glitch in the said driver might surprise you by not entering sleep mode or struggling to come out of it. A few months ago, some users on Reddit reported that their PCs with AMD Ryzen processors would crash during modern standby or wouldn't wake from the sleep state. While it took AMD some time to issue a fix for that issue, it's better late than never.

AMD's chipset driver package, version 6.01.25.34 also updates the MicroPEP Driver to 1.0.42.0 to add support for "new APU", and other changes. Notably, the MicrosoftPEP Driver also has an important role to play in managing power and optimizing system performance. For those interested in knowing what changes are available with the latest version of AMD S0i3 Filter Driver and AMD MicroPEP Driver, the official release notes are below:

AMD MicroPEP Driver, version 1.0.42.0 Provide support of S0i3 entry/exit notification to ISP and PMF

Support new APU

Provide functionality to block S0i3 entry for certain user scenario temporarily

Reinforce security descriptor in INF AMD S0i3 Filter Driver, version 1.0.0.19 Fix for system unable to wake up the from s0i3 on Windows 11. read more

It's super important to install the latest version of AMD chipset drivers on your PC, even if you're not affected by the Windows 11 Modern Standby issue. You can visit the AMD Drivers and Support page, choose your AMD chipset from the product selector, and then select the Submit button for installing the latest driver from the download page.