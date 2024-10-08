I'm always on the hunt for parts to upgrade my personal PCs and switch between manufacturers often to get the best blend of price, power, and performance. Currently, I'm running AMD CPUs on everything, as the Ryzen range gives me all the performance I could ask for. My PC is powered by the Ryzen 9 7900X, and the family PC that my kid uses has a Ryzen 7 5800X inside. These are both fantastic CPUs, with plenty of cores and high single-core boost speeds and, even better, they're both on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

Related I built a computer with my kid: The 5 big things that I learned Building a PC with a kid is a techie's rite of passage and I believe everyone should do it.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Close

Your CPU is the beating heart of your computer, so why would you go for anything without plenty of power? The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the most powerful processors we've tested, with 12 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock of up to 5.6GHz. That would have been unheard of a few years ago, with Ryzen processors struggling above the 4GHz mark. I use this CPU every day for productivity, image editing, and feeding data to my GPU while I unwind at the end of the day with the latest AAA games, and it handles everything like a champ.

With a huge 41% discount, you can get all of this power and still have money in your pocket to pick up DDR5 RAM or a decent motherboard. That's $227 off the MSRP, which is enough to grab memory, most of a motherboard, or some new peripherals if you want. Or, enough to pick up an awesome cooler to keep the thermals in check, because this bad boy is designed to run warm.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $322 $549 Save $227 $322 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

The Ryzen 7 5800X is still one of the best CPUs you can get, and I wish it was this price when I built my kid's PC earlier this year. It's an incredible $122, that's $327 off the MSRP giving you a saving of 73% on this supremely capable processor. It's got 8 cores, 16 threads, a top boost of 4.7GHz, and will support PCIe 4.0 if you pair it with an X570 or B550 motherboard, giving you plenty of bandwidth for the latest GPUs or NVMe storage.

This Prime Big Deal is the lowest price we've ever seen on this CPU, and it won't stick around forever. If you want to build a powerful PC on a budget, this is the processor to build around.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $122 $449 Save $327 $122 at Amazon

There are plenty of other AMD CPUs with deep discounts

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has a whole bushel of AMD processors with hefty discounts for the taking. Like the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, which features 8 cores, 16 threads, and a $67 cut off the top. Or for more performance, the Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores and 24 threads is only $220, a huge 61% off the MSRP. And if you want to build something with the latest AMD socket, the Ryzen 7 7700X fits the bill, with a $55 discount on the 8-core, 16-thread AM5 monster with a 5.4GHz max boost clock and DDR5 support.