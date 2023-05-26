Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $382 $549 Save $167 An incredible processor at an even better price for a limited time. $382 at Amazon

If you've been holding off when it comes to upgrading your old PC or building a new one, now's going to be the perfect time, as we're seeing some incredible new deals on some of AMD's best CPUs. While AMD CPUs are already known for providing excellent bang for the buck, this deal takes things to a new level, with discounts as high as 52 percent off. Whether you're looking for a deal on Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, or Ryzen 9. — this sale has it all, and you won't be disappointed.

Why you should buy AMD's Ryzen CPUs?

AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer incredible value and performance. And now that a wide variety of different Ryzen CPUs are on sale, you have great options to choose from. One thing to consider when choosing a new AMD CPU is what CPU socket type you want to invest in. AMD has two types with AM4 and AM5. Although you'll get a better deal with AM4 CPUs and motherboards, AM5 is the latest version, which means you'll be future proofing your build when you want to upgrade some years down the line.

When it comes to performance, the more you spend, the more power you'll see. But none of these CPUs are lightweights when it comes to performance, so don't feel too much pressure when deciding. As always, it will depend on your budget, but luckily, there's an option for everyone during this sale, whether you're trying to spend under $150 or invest a little more and grab the top end model in this deal which will set you back around $380.