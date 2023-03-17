Announced back at CES in January, AMD's Ryzen 7040HS APUs using the Phoenix chip have been delayed to April in order to "ensure the best possible user experience". We expected to see laptops using these APUs arrive sometime this month but it seems we won't see them for at least another few weeks. There are several other members in the Ryzen 7000 mobile family, but it seems the delay has been limited to 7040HS chips, though most other laptop chips using the Ryzen 7000 branding are refreshes of older Ryzen 5000, and 6000 APUs rather than completely new processors, since AMD has made its naming scheme very confusing.

Technically this is a delay for the 7040 series which includes 7040HS and 7040U APUs. However, no 7040U APUs have even been announced thus far, so a delay for 7040HS is effectively a delay for the entirety of AMD's brand-new 5nm Phoenix chips. AMD's short PR statement about the delay doesn't really give us much to go on beyond "platform readiness," which could mean almost anything from manufacturing delays and shortages, to OEMs needing more time to optimize for Phoenix chips, to AMD discovering some kind of bug in their own software or firmware.

Whatever the case is, this delay is a small bump in the road for AMD's upcoming next generation. Coming with the refined Zen 4 architecture and manufactured on TSMC's 4nm node, the Ryzen 7040 series is expected to deliver significant performance and efficiency improvements over last-gen Ryzen 6000 APUs.

With up to eight cores, the 7040 series is the lower-end counterpart to the 7045 series (also known as Dragon Range) with up to 16 cores, which uses the exact same chips seen in Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs and are intended for gaming laptops. The 7045 series, however, has not been delayed, at least not yet.

Source: AMD via Anandtech