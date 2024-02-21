Key Takeaways Nvidia's software experience is a fragmented mess - AMD's all-in-one approach is more convenient.

Nvidia has been steadily gaining ground over AMD, and it now holds a dominant position in the GPU market. Not only does it have some of the best and the most powerful GPUs, but it also holds all the right cards in the AI space, as it currently makes the chip that's powering a majority of LLMs in use today, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. AMD may not be winning the revenue game, but it doesn't deserve to be overlooked. There are plenty of things that AMD does better than Nvidia and one of those things is how it handles the software side of the experience for its GPU users.

Nvidia's software experience is a fragmented mess

Why do I need to have these many apps?

The one thing I immediately notice — and also love — about using AMD GPUs is how all the software features and functions are all combined and served to me under the same roof. Yes, I am referring to the AMD Software Adrenalin Edition, which is a lot more convenient and easy to use compared to Nvidia's fragmented and unnecessarily convoluted software solution.

Just to put things into perspective, Nvidia makes me open at least three different windows on my PC, if I want to enable, say, Dynamic Super Resolution, Instant Replay, and its noise suppression tool. That's because the Dynamic Super Resolution lives inside the Nvidia Control Panel, while Instant Replay makes me open the GeForce Experience app or its overlay, and the noise suppression tool demands a separate program called Nvidia Broadcast.

It also doesn't help that these programs look very different from one another, and they all need to be configured separately. The GeForce Experience and Nvidia Broadcast software are fairly easy to use, but the Control Panel simply takes me back in time, as it looks the same as it did 10 years ago. Having to deal with these many programs is simply not an enjoyable experience.

AMD software Adrenalin Edition gets it right

It's a one-stop-shop solution

AMD gets it right with its Adrenalin Edition software, which brings everything together in one place. Not only can I enable the performance overlay or record my gameplay, but I can also use the same piece of software to enable noise suppression or update the drivers. It just makes more sense to have a single application installed on your PC to use all the features that are driven by the same piece of hardware.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition also has more features than Nvidia's GeForce Experience, many of which are genuinely useful and can be beneficial for your gameplay. AMD's Fluid Motion Frames, for instance, can be enabled from the AMD Software experience, which is a great feature that can be truly useful for those struggling to get a smooth gameplay experience. And then there are other things like Game Advisor, which presents some useful graphs and recommendations to improve the gameplay performance.

AMD lacks a bit of finesse, though

It's not all rosy in AMD's land

AMD definitely delivers a better software experience than what you'd get with Nvidia's GPUs, but it still needs to iron out a few kinks. I say that because I find Nvidia's software to be generally more responsive and reliable than AMD's Adrenalin Edition. There have been times when I have tried launching the AMD software, and it simply won't budge. That's particularly annoying when I am trying to quickly record gameplay or capture a screenshot of something important.

Similarly, features like Fluid Motion Frame also refuse to work sometimes, which is more annoying considering that's the only way to enable it. You can get these things back in order by simply restarting AMD Software, but it would be nice to just have a more reliable experience. There's also some room for improvement when it comes to some of its features. AMD's noise suppression tool, for instance, is great for the most part, but Nvidia's Broadcast offers additional tools like echo removal. In fact, you can even use Nvidia Broadcast to remove background noise from the incoming audio, which is something AMD's software can't do.

Closing thoughts

As much as I don't like the unreliability factor of the AMD software, I still believe it offers a much better experience than Nvidia. It just makes more sense to have all the software features in one place as opposed to dealing with multiple programs. The software experience should also play a big role in the purchase decision, in my opinion, and AMD is definitely winning it in my books.