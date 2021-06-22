AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source DLSS, available now

By now, you’ve probably already heard a bit about DLSS. Short for Deep Learning Super Sampling, it’s a technology introduced by NVIDIA for its GeForce RTX GPUs, and it allows games to run at higher resolutions through upscaling. It’s only available on certain NVIDIA GPUs, but now, AMD has finally launched its own version of it. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is available starting today, and it’s essentially a more open version of DLSS.

If you’re not familiar with it, DLSS is exclusively available on Nvidia GeForce GPUs with Tensor Cores. These are specific processors optimized for machine learning processing that process how a given image should look at a different resolution. This way, the rasterization cores on the GPU can render a game at a lower resolution and Tensor Cores can convert it to a higher-quality version. This results in better-looking games with a reduced impact on the overall performance.

AMD’s version is conceptually similar. The company says FSR uses an edge reconstruction algorithm to analyze the original image and determine how it should look at the target resolution. Then, it uses a sharpening process to enhance details in textures and generate a better-looking image. There are four modes available for FSR: Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced, and Performance. What changes between each option is the native render resolution. For example, if you’re playing in 4K, Ultra Quality will render the game at 2954 x 1662 resolution and then upscale that to 4K. If you choose Performance, the game will render at just 1920 x 1080, or Full HD, before upscaling.

The most notable thing about AMD FSR is that its availability is significantly broader than NVIDIA’s DLSS. FSR supports DirectX 11, DirectX 12, and Vulkan games, and it can run on over 100 AMD products. That includes Radeon RX GPUs all the way back to the Radeon RX 460, and even Ryzen processors with integrated graphics. Plus, it can work on graphics cards from NVIDIA, too, though AMD doesn’t provide technical support for those cases.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is available today in seven games, including the 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance, and The Riftbreaker. More games are already planned, though, including Resident Evil: Village, Far Cry 6, and Forspoken. AMD says over 40 game developers have already pledged support for the technology, so even more titles should be on the way. You’ll need to download the latest Radeon drivers to enable the feature. In July, the driver will also be available on GPUOpen for anyone to mess around with.