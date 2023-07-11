Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $538 $565 Save $27 Get one of the most powerful CPUs on the market for under $540 with this Prime Day deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor. That's almost the lowest ever price on this behemoth of a CPU. $538 at Amazon

The best time to grab a new processor for a new PC build is during shopping events like Prime Day. While there are a wide variety of deals on CPUs during this event, one deal, in particular, jumped out at us. The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor is on sale for under $540, making putting together a powerful PC for gaming or productivity that much easier on the wallet. This powerful CPU launched at $700 not that long ago, so this is a huge drop in price.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has tons of power for all your computing needs

For a start, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a max boost clock of up to 5.7GHz. That's from a base clock of 4.5GHz, so the days of AMD processors being behind on clock speeds are gone. That higher clock speed will serve you well in single-threaded situations like gaming, or graphics design, or video editing before the final render stage, where all 16 cores will be up to the task.

This CPU also allows you to take advantage of newer hardware, like DDR5 memory. You also get PCIe 5.0, which brings speedier connections to both NVMe storage and to the PCIe slots, even if no graphics card requires this yet. And USB4 is now supported for fast data transfer from external devices. You'll need to pair this CPU with one of the best AM5 motherboards to get the most out of this chip, as the 170W TDP will need a motherboard of premium quality to power it.

At this price, stock won't last long, even with it being a time-limited deal.