Summary AMD is launching Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 to generate more frames, which is expected with the RX 9070 release.

New AMD tech update won't require tensor cores, ensuring compatibility with older hardware.

Rumors suggest Radeon RX 9070 will launch with Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 in early March.

Things are getting a little tense in the GPU world. Nvidia has shown some of its hand by releasing some of the RTX 50 series cards, albeit some of them have had hardware issues. On the other hand, AMD has been plotting its return salvo to try to take Team Green down a peg. While the AMD Radeon RX 9070 is getting ready for its grand debut, it seems that Team Red also has a little trick up its sleeve: an update to Fluid Motion Frames.

AMD is prepping for Fluid Motion Frames 2.1, and it's reportedly coming soon

Source: Sapphire

As reported by VideoCardz, AMD is getting ready to boost its Fluid Motion Frames tech to version 2.1. This, the company promises, will help generate more frames than before and will be released as part of the RX 9070 release. It's likely the company wants to do a one-two punch to help draw some attention to it, especially given how Nvidia has already shown off what it can do.

However, that doesn't mean that people without a shiny new AMD card will miss out on the fun. According to VideoCardz, the company confirmed that Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 will not require any tensor cores to run. As such, if your hardware can run Fluid Motion Frames 2.0, it should run 2.1 just fine.

If all the rumors we've heard are true, we should be seeing the Radeon RX 9070 (and Fluid Motion Frames 2.1) in early March. Given how Nvidia oh-so-conveniently delayed its RTX 5070 to a day before the potential release date, it seems more likely that it'll come true.