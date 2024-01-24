Key Takeaways AMD has released its AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology, which can potentially double framerates on compatible GPUs.

Users can experience up to a 97% increase in performance at 1080p resolution when using AFMF with FSR 2 and AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1.

While the technology improves performance, there are some trade-offs such as the need to run games in fullscreen with disabled HDR and VSync, potential visual oddities, and latency in controls.

It's not every day that a company releases a driver for your graphics card that could potentially double your framerates, but when it does happen, it's definitely worth noting. AMD has done exactly that by adding its AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology into the main branch after a testing period, and while the potential FPS gains are huge, it does come at a cost.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames arrive for everyone to use

The news broke on the official AMD website detailing the patch notes for AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1. Within the patch notes, AMD announces that the technology has left the testing phase and is ready for general use. As long as your GPU fits the requirements for the AFMF technology, you're good to go:

AFMF improves performance by adding frame generation technology to AMD Radeon™ 700M, RX 6000, and RX 7000 series GPUs for notebook and desktop platforms.

Up to 97% average increase in performance across select titles at 1080p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon™ RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF. RS-630

We previously tested the AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology, and there are a few catches to this new feature. You need to run the game in fullscreen with HDR and VSync disabled, and you may notice some visual oddities when playing your games. On top of that, you may notice some latency with your controls due to how AFMF adds the frames. However, if you want to boost your frames, this technology does what AMD claims it does; we saw roughly double the FPS count when we tested this feature for ourselves.