Key Takeaways AMD's FMF technology improves graphics for gamers with increased frame rates and latency, creating a smoother experience.

The latest update (v23.30.13.05) adds GPU support and stability enhancements, including support for Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs.

While FMF had some flaws, this update aims to address issues like stuttering and works best with minimum fps of 60, preserving image quality.

AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames (FMF) technology, which is in its preview stage, is beneficial to gamers who prioritize graphics. By increasing frame rates and latency, FMF gives gamers a noticeable visual boost while creating a smoother experience. However, the technology — which is often viewed as a competitor of Nvidia’s Frame Generation — hasn’t been without flaws. To improve upon issues like stuttering, AMD is now rolling out an FMF update.

AMD announced the new update for FMF (v23.30.13.05) to deliver additional GPU support and performance stability enhancements. The company has notably included support for the Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs after receiving feedback and requests from users. Those who have an AMD RX 7000 series graphics cards already had support, and they will be able to download the latest version as well. AMD says that the FMF update will come with more latency, which should be beneficial for gamers when combined with the Radeon Anti-Lag feature. The company also says that the FMF update works best when games are being run at a minimum fps of 60 — the goal of the update is to preserve image quality. Ultimately, this functions best when frame generation is disabled in moments of fast motion. FMF v23.30.13.05 was made available by AMD as a part of the Adrenalin 23.30.13.05 driver package. If you have a compatible graphics card, you can now enable the updated version to start reaping the benefits.

FMF arguably didn’t deliver across many games, resulting in more stuttering than expected. That being said, the small amount of extra processing that goes into the technology has made it popular among those who don’t require 3D processing while gaming. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to give AMD the benefit of the doubt, seeing as FMF is still in its preview stage. This latest update will likely deliver noticeable improvements, and it’s only a hint at what AMD is capable of achieving through its technology.