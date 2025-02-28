Summary FSR 4 will be available in over 75 games by year's end, exclusive to new RDNA 4 GPUs.

FSR 4 uses AI for better image quality, similar to Nvidia's DLSS, improving fine details.

FSR 4 shows up to 3.7x performance improvement, launching alongside new GPUs on March 6.

AMD’s roll out of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) was a bit of a nightmare, but it looks like Team Red has learned from past mistakes. The upcoming FSR 4, which is exclusive to new RDNA 4 graphics cards like the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, is coming to over 30 games at launch, and AMD says it’ll be available in over 75 games by the end of the year.

Related 3 reasons why AMD finally used AI for FSR 4 AMD's FSR 3 wasn't far behind the competition, but FSR 4 needed sweeping changes for truly impressive gains

Better game support

Game support was a major issue for FSR 3. It took nearly a year for FSR 3 to release after it was announced, and by the time it showed up, it was only available in two games – Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum, both of which had devastatingly low player counts by the time FSR 3 was added.

Support for FSR 4 is already much better. AMD says it’ll be available in games like Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty Warzone, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and God of War Ragnarok at release. In addition, AMD says it has partnered with developers like Insomniac, Sega, and Naughty Dog to include future support for the feature.

FSR 4 improvements