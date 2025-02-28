Summary Leaked list reveals 35 games set to support FSR 4 upgrades.

Over 75 games will receive FSR 4 support in 2025.

FSR 4 compatibility exclusive to upcoming RDNA4 cards like Radeon RX 9070.

Nvidia has had the opportunity to wow the world with its new RTX 50 series, but soon, Team Red will take center stage to announce its own technologies. Part of these reveals includes the release of FSR 4, an improved model of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology. If you're eager to see what FSR 4 can do, a list has leaked online revealing 35 games that will get FSR 4 support, 31 of which will receive it on release day.

A list of games getting FSR 4 support ASAP leaks online

As leaked by VideoCardz, the list contains a range of titles that will feature FSR 4 either on release day, or soon after. VideoCardz notes that the list is a week old, so it may miss a few games, and some may get delayed. However, if the list doesn't change, most games will get their update as soon as FSR 4 releases.

Here's the leaked list:

The Alters Bellwright Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Feb 20) Creatures of Ava Dragonkin: The Banished (Mar 6) Endoria: The Last Song FragPunk Funko Fusion God of War: Ragnarok Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Horizon Forbidden West Hunt: Showdown 1896 Incursion Red River Kristala Marvel Rivals (Feb 21) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales MechWarrior 5: Clans Monster Hunter Wilds Nightingale No More Room in Hell 2 PANICORE Predator: Hunting Grounds Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Remnant 2 Smite 2 The Axis Unseen The Last of Us: Part I The Last of Us: Part II Remastered (Apr 5) Until Dawn Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Dynasty Warriors: Origins Civilization 7 read more

Did your favorite game make it on? If not, don't fret; the company confirmed that over 75 games will get FSR 4 support in 2025, so there's still a chance yours will get the special treatment.

It's also worth noting that FSR 4 will only work on RDNA4 cards. Those are the ones that are reportedly releasing soon, including the Radeon RX 9070. AMD hasn't promised to backport FSR 4 to older cards, so you shouldn't hold your breath.

In the meantime, why not learn more about the Radeon RX 9070? AMD has been pretty quiet about its card, but we have had a trickle of information come in as we approach the planned release date of early March. For example, the company shut down rumors of a 32GB variant in the funniest way possible, and a full Radeon RX 9070 gaming PC went on sale for less than the price of an RTX 5090 alone.