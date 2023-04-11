Streaming, video editing, and other kinds of content creation are possible on all kinds of hardware, but if you're doing this kind of stuff as a job or a hobby you would benefit from not just having capable hardware, but high-end and modern hardware that can get the best framerates and the fastest render times. In 2023, an all-AMD PC for streaming and content creation provides top-end performance in most applications and cutting-edge features for gaming, streaming, and more.

For this build guide, we're on a $3,000 budget, which is obviously outside the price range of most users. If you can't justify spending that much for a PC, we have a $1,500 AMD build guide that is still plenty capable of gaming, streaming, and more but has generally lower performance and lacks some features that you may or may not find critical. For this build, we're going all out.

The best parts for a streaming AMD PC build in 2023

Great for gaming, CPU encoding, video editing, and more

Obviously if you're building an AMD PC on such a large budget, you can afford the top-end Ryzen 9 7950X. It's the company's latest 16-core CPU and it excels at basically everything from gaming to productivity. You might be wondering why we're not recommending the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which is technically even higher-end. The problem with the 7950X3D is that it sacrifices a significant amount of multi-threaded performance to gain only a small amount of extra gaming performance. If you want a slightly higher framerate, the 7950X3D is fine, but the 7950X is better overall.

The 7950X continues in the footsteps of 2020's Ryzen 9 5950X, delivering 16 cores and 64MB of L3 cache. However, the Zen 4 architecture that Ryzen 7000 utilizes also brings 50% more L2 cache, much higher clock speeds, native AVX-512 support, and a little extra performance before even considering the extra frequency. Additionally, Ryzen 7000 chips and AM5 motherboards bring support for PCIe 5.0, which isn't super important right now but will be in the future for content creators.

Prior to the launch of AMD's Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs, the 7950X's gaming performance was only matched by Intel's Core i9-13900K. Although the 7950X is no longer the absolute fastest gaming CPU you can buy, it's barely any slower than the 7000X3D chips at their best. The 7950X has a much higher power limit than V-Cache-equipped CPUs, which allows it to achieve much higher clock speeds and by extension higher performance in most applications.

If you're looking to save a few dollars, the Ryzen 9 7900 and 7900X are good alternatives for about $100 to $200 less. They provide very similar levels of gaming and single-threaded performance but are much slower in multi-threaded workloads since they have four fewer cores. If you have the money though, the 7950X is worth it.

AV1 encoding

Lots of VRAM Cons High price

AMD is still trying to keep up with Nvidia and although the RTX 40 series is generally considered to be superior to the RX 7000 series, the RX 7900 XTX isn't a bad GPU by any means. It doesn't quite rival the 4090's raw horsepower, but it has enough performance and compelling features to make it worth using instead of last-gen RX 6000 cards.

The 7900 XTX is AMD's top-end GPU for this generation. It comes with 96 Compute Units (or CUs) running from 2.3GHz to 2.5GHz, plus 24GB of GDDR6 and 96MB of Infinity Cache. Basically, it's very high-end even if it's not quite on par with the 4090. The lower-end RX 7900 XT is also an option, coming with 84 CUs operating at 2GHz to 2.4GHz, 20GB of VRAM, and 80MB of Infinity Cache. The 7900 XT is about $200 cheaper so it's not a bad alternative, but if you're spending close to $3,000 you might as well get the 7900 XTX.

What we really care about is how the 7900 XTX improves over the last-gen flagships, the RX 6900 XT and 6950 XT. Respectively, the 7900 XTX is roughly 35% to 50% faster at 4K, which is fast enough to justify the $400 premium the 7900 XTX carries. The 7900 XTX's support for AV1 encoding is also enticing though not a necessary feature for everyone since it's brand-new and not yet supported everywhere.

Although we recommend the 7900 XTX here, you could definitely opt for cheaper GPUs like the 7900 XT, 6900 XT, and 6950 XT. Of course, these cards are significantly slower than the 7900 XTX, but they also cost quite a bit less. If you don't mind the significant performance loss and want to put that few hundred bucks to something else, then feel free to do so.

Source: ASUS Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming The best AM5 motherboard for gaming and streaming A motherboard that has everything you need and a great upgrade path The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a high-end Asus motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 graphics, three PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to its large 18+2 stage VRM. Pros Large 18+2 stage VRM

PCIe 5.0 support for SSDs and GPUs

A motherboard for this kind of PC needs to be able to support future upgrades for at least a couple of generations. That means it needs a large VRM for high-end CPUs, PCIe 5.0 support, and good internal and external ports for all sorts of devices. Asus's ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming checks off all those boxes and it's one of the best options for a high-end Ryzen 7000 PC in general.

The main draw of the X670E-E Gaming is its 18+2 stage VRM, which is enough for the 7950X to run at full bore. We also really like that there are four M.2 slots on this board, three of which run at PCIe 5.0. There's also PCIe 5.0 on the x16 slot for the GPU, which helps future-proof the X670E-E Gaming a bit.

Streaming, content creation, and other jobs or hobbies often demand good rear I/O, and the X670E-E provides more than enough for anyone. It has 12 USB 3.2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, 2.5 gigabit Intel Ethernet, and Wi-Fi. The X670E-E also comes with five audio jacks plus optical audio, standard for a board of this caliber. There's also a BIOS flashback and a clear CMOS button at the rear, which is convenient for anyone who does overclocking or other BIOS level tweaking.

At just under $500, Asus's ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is costly but not as costly as many other high-end or top-end motherboards that have almost no additional features. One alternative that's worth buying for the money is Asus's ProArt X670E-Creator board, which is very similar but sacrifices some VRM capabilities and one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for 10 gigabit Ethernet and two USB4 ports. ASRock's X670E Taichi Carrara is a similar alternative with a larger VRM.

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 The best cooler for the 7950X This is the best cooling gets without going custom $145 $152 Save $7 Arctic's Liquid Freezer II 420 is a top-end AIO liquid cooler with a 420mm radiator and three 140mm fans. It's ideal for top-end CPUs like the Ryzen 9 7950X and the Core i9-13900K. Pros Extreme cooling potential

Relatively low price

The 79500X isn't quite at 13900K levels of power consumption and heat, but it's still the hottest mainstream CPU AMD has launched since the FX 9590. You're definitely going to want a cooler that can allow the 7950X to boost to its maximum clock speed, and only a top-end cooler (or custom liquid cooling) can do the job. Arctic's Liquid Freezer II 420 AIO liquid cooler is one of the best AIOs available today and is relatively inexpensive at just under $150.

The Liquid Freezer II 420 is the largest member of its family, sporting a 420mm radiator and three 140mm fans. Of course, you'll need a case that supports 420mm radiators in order to use this cooler, but the Liquid Freezer II 360 is a good alternative that uses a 360mm radiator and three 120mm fans, which is compatible with more chasses.

There are technically more premium AIOs than the Liquid Freezer II, but these often cost significantly more, come with RGB lighting (which doesn't do anything for cooling performance), and usually can't quite match the Liquid Freezer II. $150 is a very low price for a cooler that often beats others that cost $50 or $100 or so more, and for the 7950X it's a great investment.

G.Skill Flare X5 Series The best DDR5 RAM for Ryzen Despite being cheap, this kit has top-end performance $124 $128 Save $4 G.Skill's Flare X5 Series is DDR5 memory specifically made for Ryzen CPUs and comes with an EXPO memory profile. There are various models that are rated anywhere from 5200MHz to 6000. Pros Great frequency and timings

Available in 32GB and 64GB sizes

For a high-end PC using AMD's top-end Ryzen 9 7950X, there's one kit of DDR5 RAM that stands out from the rest: G.Skill's Flare X5 Series. It's a no-nonsense, performance focused kit that is rated up to 6000MHz, as low as CAS latency (or CL) 32, and is available in sizes of 32GB or 64GB. The one we recommend is the highest-end 32GB kit for about $130, but if you know you'll need more RAM the 64GB kit for a little over $200, though unfortunately G.Skill doesn't offer the maximum frequency and lowest CL on 64GB models.

There are several different models of the Flare X5 Series, and we recommend the kit rated for 6000MHz and CL32. AMD Expo certified kits of RAM cap out at 6000MHz at the time of writing and very few 6000MHz rated kits hit CL32, with only a few hitting CL30. Those 6000MHz, CL30 kits (like G.Skill's Trident Z5 NEO RGB) will very slightly outperform the Flare X5 Series, but the Flare X5 Series is more appealing thanks to its low-profile size, which is better for component clearance and compatibility.

The only thing the Flare X5 Series really lacks is RGB, which is usually present on those 6000MHz, CL30 kits too. If you would rather have RGB and don't mind taller RAM, you might as well spend the extra $30 or so and upgrade from the Flare X5 Series. Otherwise, we prefer the better compatibility that comes with low-profile RAM.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD The best PCIe 4.0 SSD Perhaps the fastest a PCIe 4.0 SSD can get $100 $150 Save $50 Samsung's newest and fastest SSD, the 990 Pro, is truly pushing the limits of what PCIe 4.0 storage can offer. It offers the fastest transfer speeds we've seen so far for a Gen 4 drive while not costing much more than slower SSDs. Pros Top-end performance

Even for a high-end PC like this, you won't find yourself spending much on SSDs since they're selling for rock bottom prices (though this will probably change at some point). At the time of writing, a mere $100 will get you Samsung's 990 Pro, arguably the best overall PCIe 4.0 SSD you can buy today.

The 990 Pro has top-end sequential reads and writes for a PCIe 4.0 SSD, coming at 7,450MB/s and 6,900MB/s respectively. Additionally, its random read and write performance is excellent, though in our review we did find that it wasn't very different from the company's older 970 EVO Plus, the flagship SSD for the PCIe 3.0 generation. If you don't already have a high-end PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 drive however, the 990 Pro is a good choice.

However, the 990 Pro won't be on top for long. There's not a PCIe 4.0 SSD coming to topple it, but rather brand-new PCIe 5.0 drives from all sorts of vendors that will have sequential reads and writes in excess of 9,000MB/s or more. That being said, sequential performance isn't everything and it's unlikely PCIe 5.0 SSDs will deliver much better random performance, which is more relevant for most users at all performance levels.

Corsair RM850e The best PSU for a top-end PC Plenty of power for even the highest-end components Corsair's RM850e power supply has an 80 Plus Gold rating, uses modular cables, and has a total power draw of 850 watts. Pros Trusted brand name

Modular

The power supply is one of the most boring components in a PC but it's also one of the most important for stability and longevity. There's often consequences for buying poor-quality PSUs and for a top-end build, only a high-quality model will do. Corsair's RM850e PSU is a great choice for this kind of PC thanks to the amount of power it provides and its other specifications.

What you should really care about in a PSU is the brand, the amount of power, the efficiency rating, and whether it's modular. PSUs from brands with proven track records tend to not only be more reliable, but also offer better warranties and customer support in case things do go wrong. Corsair has been in the PSU game for a while and they're pretty trustworthy. You could go up to 1,000 watts for this kind of PC but 850 is still more than enough, and it has an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. The RM850e is also modular, which makes cable management convenient.

The RM850e can swing in price from week to week, but usually, it's around $160, give or take $10 or $20. That's a miniscule amount for a $3,000 PC, though you could spend more on a PSU with a higher wattage or with an 80 Plus Platinum rating. We don't think it's necessary, however. By the way, if you find a better deal for a similar PSU, make sure it's from another trusted brand. Seasonic and EVGA are the other two big players in power supplies and are on par with Corsair.

Source: Corsair Corsair 7000D Airflow The best case for a top-end PC Tons of space, great cooler compatibility, and generally good build quality $245 $270 Save $25 The Corsair 7000D Airflow is a full-tower PC cabinet with lots of space inside the chassis. You can install as many as twelve 120mm fans inside for airflow. Pros Plenty of room for current and future components

Excellent cooling potential

It really doesn't matter what case you choose when you build a PC as long as it's compatible with all your desired components and fits within your budget. Outside of that, the most important consideration is appearance, and obviously we can't suggest a case that everyone will like. We have a whole article dedicated to our favorite PC cases available today, and for this build specifically, Corsair's 7000D Airflow is a good choice.

The primary appeal of the 7000D is its cooling capability. It supports several configurations of large radiators, including the 420mm radiator for the CPU cooler we recommended. If you ever wanted to make your own custom liquid cooling loop, the 7000D has the compatibility and space for it. Additionally, you can install a ton of fans inside the 7000D to get optimal intake and exhaust airflow, which is important for keeping top-end components cool.

Functionally, the 7000D fulfills the needs of the PC we've designed, though its minimalistic profile might not appeal to everyone. If you're not a fan, we recommend looking around on your own for what you like; just make sure the case you like the most is compatible with all the components you'll be using. If you're following our guide to the letter and just want to swap out the 7000D, you'll probably need a full-tower chassis.

Streaming AMD PC build guide: Price breakdown

Here's how everything comes together and how much you'll likely pay for this particular set of components. Obviously, these are just the prices at the time of writing, and it's almost certain that the price of these components will go up and down over time. Many of these components will experience price spikes and drops, but since the budget is so large you're unlikely to notice or care.

Component Listed Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU $586 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU $960 Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming motherboard $483 Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 CPU cooler $145 G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5 $124 Samsung 990 Pro 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD $100 Corsair RM850e PSU $157 Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB case $245 Total $2,800

A relatively high-end build with a Ryzen 9 7950X and a Radeon RX 7900 XTX is going to cost you a fairly decent chunk of change. However, the best of the best usually comes at a premium, and it will continue to do so, not least because AMD's highest-end chips are more expensive than they once were. It's possible to get most of the way to the premium AMD experience for less by opting for cheaper Ryzen CPUs like the 7900X and 7900 and cheaper Radeon GPUs like the RX 7900 XT and RX 6800 XT.

Looking to buy a laptop to avoid chasing down these expensive PC parts? Check out our collection of the best gaming laptops. We also have a solid collection of budget gaming laptops if you're looking to shop for cheaper options. As always, be sure to stop by our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your builds or even get more product recommendations from the experts in our community. Good luck!