Key Takeaways AMD's RX 7000 series currently has a limited product lineup with only three GPUs, but new "enthusiast-class" cards are expected to be launched in the third quarter.

The RX 7800 XT is rumored to be AMD's upper midrange GPU that will compete against Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti and 4070.

The specifications of the RX 7800 XT suggest that it is likely to use the Navi 32 chip with 60 compute units, rather than AMD's largest graphics chip, Navi 31.

Although Nvidia has gotten lots of flak for the high prices for its RTX 40 series graphics cards, at least Nvidia offers a nearly complete product stack. The RX 7000 series, on the other hand, covers only three GPUs: two flagships and a midrange model. However, two weeks ago AMD announced it would be launching new "enthusiast-class" cards in the third quarter (by the end of September), and with AMD's graphics executive Scott Herkelman announcing that AMD would be making "major product announcements" for its Radeon business, it looks like AMD might finally get the RX 7000 series near completion.

What we can expect from AMD's launch

The rumor right now is that AMD plans to launch the RX 7800 XT, an upper midrange GPU, in order to compete more clearly against the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070. This isn't just speculation though, as one of AMD's major partners accidentally spilled the beans on the RX 7800 XT earlier this month and now we basically know everything.

RX 7900 XT RX 7900 GRE RX 7800 XT Radeon PRO W7800 Compute Units 84 80 60 70 Memory 20GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Memory bandwidth 800GB/s 576GB/s 576GB/s 576GB/s Memory bus width 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit PCIe version 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0

Interestingly, it looks like the 7800 XT won't be all that similar to the PRO W7800, which many speculated on when it first came out in April. Clearly, the 7800 XT with its much, much lower amount of compute units (or CUs) probably doesn't use AMD's largest graphics chip, Navi 31, as it has a maximum of 96 CUs and cutting it down to 60 CUs would be very wasteful. Instead, it's more likely AMD is using the rumored Navi 32 chip, which reportedly maxes out at the 60 CUs the 7800 XT has.

Aside from the 7800 XT, it's possible we might see an RX 7700 (XT) also based on the Navi 32 chip, though we haven't heard any credible rumors thus far. We could also see a truly global launch of the RX 7900 GRE, which technically has an MSRP of $650, but is only available in China at the time of writing. Gamescom runs from August 23 to 27, so we can expect AMD to make its big announcement in that time span.