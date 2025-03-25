Summary Yeston's Radeon RX 9070 XT offers pleasant scents alongside top performance.

The GPU features "fragrance modules" that distribute one of two odors during gameplay.

Despite the scented appeal, once the fragrance runs out, it cannot be easily replaced.

There's nothing more pleasing than the smell of warm electronics exhaust. If you don't believe me, just ask Steam Deck users who were so into breathing in the fumes from the ventilation that Valve had to step in and tell people to stop huffing the handheld. Well, now everyone has an excuse to push their nose up against the back grills of their PCs, as an AMD card manufacturer is creating GPUs that emit a pleasant scent.

Yeston's Radeon RX 9070 XT smells as good as it performs

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this cool product is the design of Yeston, which has designed a Radeon RX 9070 XT that smells nice. It achieves this by placing small "fragrance modules" beside the vent fans. As you game, the fans distribute the scent around your room. You can pick between two odors: the "Sakura" variant that smells like flowers, and the "Sakura Atlantis" that aims for more ocean-based tones.

So, how do they smell? While it's hard to convey them over a text-based medium, the good folk over at Gamers Nexus made a video involving people giving the fragrance module a direct whiff. The descriptions were varied, one says it was like an air freshener, one claims it's a mix of perfume and fabric softener, and one claims it smells like a mall when you walk past a free sample kiosk.

The problem is, the fragrance module is buried within the GPU's build, so once it runs out, that's likely your lot. Still, I imagine some people would have fun replacing the module with scents of their own. I'd personally like one that smells like woodsmoke; I'd enjoy that more than I would a perfume stand at a mall. Or maybe you can replace the module of a workmate with a food-based smell so they're always hungry all the time.

If you're more interested in how the GPU performs over how good it smells, check out our comparison of the AMD RX 9070 XT against the Nvidia RTX 5070, where Team Red scores a pretty secure victory over its long-term rival.