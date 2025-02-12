Summary Nvidia RTX 5090 faced issues like stock outs and black screens.

AMD is rumored to launch a 32GB GPU, likely the Radeon RX 9070 XT, this year.

Nvidia's missteps open an opportunity for AMD if they deliver a new GPU successfully.

There was a lot of hype around the Nvidia RTX 5090, but things didn't really pan out as well as it could have done. After stores went out of stock with some outages lasting up to four months, there were issues with black screens striking people's computers. It leaves the door open for Nvidia's competitors to get their foot in the door in the wake of these issues, and if a rumor is to be believed, AMD has something cooking that it plans to drop very soon.

AMD may be working on its own 32GB GPU

As spotted by NotebookCheck, a rumor has appeared on the Chinese forum Chiphell. This site has been a pretty reliable source of insider information in the past, so it's worth putting a bit of weight on what comes out of it.

This time, user zhangzhonghao gives some details on what AMD is planning (machine translated):

We are planning a version with larger video memory. The capacity is not clear yet and is still under discussion, but if it is released, it should also be 32G, and the release date should be this year.

Zhangzhonghao went on to emphasize that they're discussing the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU and that it would be released in Q1. This matches what we've already heard when AMD's CEO stated that the 9070 would go on sale in "early March."

So, will the RX 9070 XT be enough to take down the RTX 5090? It's impossible to say at this point, but at the very least, Team Red has a chance to gain leverage over Nvidia's recent stumbles. Then again, AMD hasn't exactly been perfect either, not after it accidentally leaked the Radeon RX 9070 XT renders in a Reddit ad.