AMD has new Radeon PRO W6000 GPUs based on RDNA 2

AMD has introduced a new family of workstation GPUs, the Radeon PRO W6000 series. The new graphics cards are meant for high-power workloads, and they come with up to 32GB of ECC memory. As you’d expect, the new GPUs are based on the RDNA2 architecture, like most other AMD GPUs. RDNA 2 is highly scalable, and we’ve seen it on all kinds of products. That includes GPUs for computers, but also the latest generation of consoles, and it’s even coming soon to smartphones thanks to a partnership with Samsung. However, these are the first workstation GPUs based on it.

“AMD RDNA 2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Bringing this breakthrough architecture to our workstation graphics lineup allows users to tackle much larger datasets, dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life.”

The lineup is spearheaded by the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800, which has a whopping 32GB of memory. AMD says this is its most powerful workstation GPU ever, but of course, that’s what you’d expect with each new generation. Plus, it’s comparing it with the Radeon Pro W5700, which started at just $799 when it launched. The Radeon Pro W6800 starts at $2,249. Additionally, there’s the new Radeon PRO W6600, and for mobile workstations, the Radeon PRO W6600M.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series GPUs

Model Stream processors TFLOPS Memory Memory Bandwidth Memory Interface Display outputs AMD Radeon PRO W6800 3840 (60 CUs) Up to 17.83 (FP32) 32GB @ 16Gbps 512GB/s 256-bit 6 Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 AMD Radeon PRO W6600 1792 (28 CUs) Up to 10.4 (FP32) 8GB @ 14Gbps 224GB/s 128-bit 4 DisplayPort 1.4 AMD Radeon PRO W6600M 1792 (28 CUs) Up to 10.4 (FP32) 8GB @ 14Gbps 224GB/s 128-bit Varies by device

The Radeon PRO W6000 series comes with a bunch of benefits. The enhanced compute units (CUs) feature AMD’s Ray Accelerators, which allow them to perform real-time ray tracing tasks. AMD touts up to 46% faster rendering in Solidworks compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the GPUs support Variable Rate Shading (VRS). To fully leverage the expanded memory, the cards also support AMD Smart Access Memory. This means that compatible Radeon CPUs can get full access to the GPU’s memory. Plus, you get up to 128MB of AMD’s Infinity Cache and features like Radeon PRO Viewport Boost. And of course, the cards are certified for professional applications so you can rest assured they’re reliable.

The AMD Radeon PRO W6800 is available today, and as mentioned above, its suggested price is $2,249. The cheaper Radeon PRO W6600 will be available in the third quarter with a suggested price $649. Finally, you’ll be able to find the Radeon PRO W6600M in mobile workstations starting next month. One of the first to use it will be the HP Fury ZBook G8, which was announced just last month with NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics.