The HDMI Forum, a nonprofit corporation, is comprised of members whose primary interests are to further the development of HDMI technology. As the tech industry and its consumer-facing products continue to evolve, The HDMI Forum has needed to remain poised to uphold its own standards. HDMI 2.1 is the most recent version of the technology widely used for audio-video purposes, rolling out back in 2017. Over the past few years, Linux users have been faced with a bug surrounding an AMD graphics driver and HDMI 2.1 — and it doesn’t sound like a resolution will come anytime soon.

AMD faces rejection from The HDMI Forum

As confirmed by AMD Linux engineer Alex Deucher, The HDMI Forum has rejected its proposal to support AMD’s open-source Linux graphics driver. Without this support, AMD graphics card and Linux users are unable to leverage 4K@120Hz or 5K@240Hz via HDMI 2.1. The issue initially arose back in 2021 when the forum decided to restrict public access — this move was made to ensure that only designated manufacturers and developers had access to HDMI technical information. While this was seen as a means to maintain quality and consistency, it has been detrimental to AMD and Linux users who rely on its products (via Tom’s Hardware).

Since the issue became widely known, AMD and the X.Org Foundation have worked with The HDMI Forum to try to come up with a solution — to no avail. AMD Linux engineers worked to develop an internal code and sought approval from the forum, which resulted in the rejection. This means that those who want to leverage HDMI 2.1 feature support in open-source drivers may want to default to DisplayPort connectivity for the time being. It’s possible that AMD will consider exploring another potential solution. However, it would be understandable if the developers took a step back after dedicating so much time and resources to the failed objective.