Summary
- AMD introduced Ryzen 8000 HX processors, which are essentially the same as Ryzen 7000 HX but with new names.
- The range includes chips with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, supporting power draw ranging from 55W to 75W.
- These CPUs come with an integrated Radeon 610M GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture, intended for use alongside discrete GPUs.
After a couple of listings went live preemptively yesterday, AMD officially announced its Dragon Range refresh on Wednesday. Otherwise known as Ryzen 8000 HX processors, the chips target high-end gaming laptops, sporting up to 16 cores and a variable power draw that ranges from 55 watts up to 75W. Although AMD is framing these chips as a refresh, there's nothing new about them. True to AMD's mobile naming conventions, these new chips are identical to the ones released with Ryzen 7000 HX branding.
