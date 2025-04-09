Summary AMD introduced Ryzen 8000 HX processors, which are essentially the same as Ryzen 7000 HX but with new names.

The range includes chips with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, supporting power draw ranging from 55W to 75W.

These CPUs come with an integrated Radeon 610M GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture, intended for use alongside discrete GPUs.

After a couple of listings went live preemptively yesterday, AMD officially announced its Dragon Range refresh on Wednesday. Otherwise known as Ryzen 8000 HX processors, the chips target high-end gaming laptops, sporting up to 16 cores and a variable power draw that ranges from 55 watts up to 75W. Although AMD is framing these chips as a refresh, there's nothing new about them. True to AMD's mobile naming conventions, these new chips are identical to the ones released with Ryzen 7000 HX branding.

AMD's new laptop CPUs aren't actually new

Team Red handles laptops SKUs a bit differently