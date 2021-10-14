AMD launches new Radeon RX 6600 GPU for 1080p gamers

While it’s still hard to get a hold of the latest high-end GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, the red team has just launched a new mid-range GPU. The new AMD Radeon RX 6600 is aimed at gamers who are still used to playing at 1080p but still want high refresh rates.

AMD says the Radeon RX 6600 can deliver over 100 frames per second on many AAA games, including Assasins Creed Valhalla on Ultra High settings, Battlefield 5 on Ultra settings, and Resident Evil Village on Max settings. This was tested with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and Smart Access Memory enabled, so your mileage may vary, but these seem like logical estimates. Additionally, AMD also touts 1.3 times more performance per watt compared to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060, based on testing with the same games mentioned above.

Of course, the new GPU comes with support for AMD’s latest technologies, such as the aforementioned Smart Access Memory, which accelerates system access to the GPU’s memory buffer, and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). This is AMD’s competitor to NVIDIA DLSS, and it provides significant performance improvements compared to rendering games at native resolutions. Essentially, this technology makes it so that games are rendered at a lower resolution and then use artificial intelligence to render a higher-quality image. Unlike NVIDIA’s DLSS, however, FSR is an open-source toolkit that can more easily be adopted by developers and hardware vendors.

As for the more technical specs, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 comes with 28 compute units, a step down from the Radeon RX 6600 XT‘s 32, and they’re clocked at a lower speed, too, hitting around 2,044MHz. However, it retains the 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, so it’s the same in that regard. You can see the specs in the table below.

Model Compute Units Game clock/Boost clock Memory (GDDR6) Memory interface Infinity cache Typical Board Power (TBP) AMD Radeon RX 6600 28 2,044MHz/2.491MHz 8GB 128-bit 32MB 132W

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is officially available from AMD’s board partners such as ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and more starting at $329. However, a quick look at Newegg shows that pretty much all models are currently out of stock. You’ll also find the GPU in some pre-built PCs starting this month. Naturally, the GPU also supports Windows 11, not that there’s any reason why it shouldn’t.