AMD launches Ryzen 5000 C-series processors for Chromebooks

Today, AMD is announcing its new Ryzen 5000 C-series processors, which are aimed at Chromebooks. The last time the firm launched a special series of chips for Chrome OS notebooks, it was the Ryzen 3000 series, so there’s going to be a big boost in performance here. They come with up to eight cores, and they’re build on the Zen 3 architecture.

Specifically, there are four SKUs:

AMD Model Cores / Threads Architecture Graphics Max Boost (Base) L2+L3 Cache GPU Cores (Max Boost) Node TDP Ryzen 7 5825C 8/16 Zen 3 Vega Up to 4.5GHz (2.0) 20MB 8 (1.8GHz) 7nm 15W Ryzen 5 5625C 6/12 Zen 3 Vega Up to 4.3GHz (2.3) 19MB 7 (1.6GHz) 7nm 15W Ryzen 3 5425C 4/8 Zen 3 Vega Up to 4.1GHz (2.7) 10MB 6 (1.5GHz) 7nm 15W Ryzen 3 5125C 2/4 Zen 3 Vega Up to 3.0GHz (3.0) 9MB 3 (1.2GHz) 7nm 15W

AMD says that these include the world’s first high-performance eight-core x86 processor for Chromebooks, which is definitely accurate. All of Intel’s new processors have hybrid architectures, and while they have more cores, they don’t have as many performance cores. And then, of course, a lot of Chrome OS chips aren’t x86 at all.

But the big question is that of performance. First up, AMD compared the Ryzen 7 5825C to the Ryzen 7 3700C. It outperformed its predecessor by 67% in web browsing using WebXPRT 3, by 107% in multitasking performance using Geekbench 5, and by 85% in graphics using Motion Mark 1.2. Compared to an Intel Core i7-1185G7, the Ryzen 7 5825C outperforms by 7% in web browsing, by 25% in multitasking, and by 10% in graphics performance.

For battery life, AMD is saying that its new chips can get up to 94% better battery life than the competition. Specifically, that’s comparing an Intel Core i5-1135G7 to a Ryzen 5 5625C in CrXPRT.

As for devices, there are a bunch of them being announced today. HP is announcing its new Elite C645 G2 Chromebook, a business-aimed laptop that has a 14-inch screen, up to a Ryzen 7 5825C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 5MP webcam; it’s coming in June starting at $559. Acer is introducing its Chromebook Spin 514, which is a 14-inch convertible with up to a Ryzen 7 5825C, and it’s MIL-STD-810H certified. The Chromebook Spin 514 and Chromebook Enterprinse Spin 514 are coming in Q3, starting at $579.99 and $899.99, respectively.