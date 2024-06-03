Key Takeaways Copilot+ requires 40 a minimum of 40 TOPS of INT8 AI performance on your PC.

Exclusive features for AMD CPUs supporting Copilot+ will include real-time translation with live captions.

Only new PCs will support Microsoft's new AI features, and Ryzen AI 300 NPU enables 50 TOPS on AMD CPUs.

At AMD's keynote event at Computex in Taipei, the company's CEO, Lisa Su, announced that AMD was partnering with Microsoft to support Copilot+ in the next generation of Windows 11 AI PCs. This is made possible thanks to the NPU in AMD's new Strix Point CPUs, which are capable of 50 TOPS of INT8 performance.

In the keynote, Su also announced that partners that will make use of AMD's NPU include Adobe, Epic Games, Solidworks, Sony, and Zoom, with more companies to follow in the future. Copilot+ is the most recent addition to the Microsoft Copilot family and requires a computer to have at least 40 TOPS of AI performance at INT8 precision. This is made possible by Ryzen AI 300 NPU according to AMD, which achieves 50 TOPS.

Copilot+ on AMD is a big deal

Windows has a ton of exclusive features for CPUs that support Copilot+

Copilot+ is all about running AI locally on your own machine, and it powers features such as Microsoft's Recall. It's kind of similar to the Timeline in Windows 10, but it can use AI to identify what you're seeing at any given moment. So when you want to go back to a document you were working on, you can search for the words in that document to easily find it.

Other Copilot+ features include the ability to run Cocreator in Paint locally, it enables new Windows Studio Effects such as filters, live captions with real-time translation, AI-powered upscaling for games, and more. Plus, some Copilot workloads can run locally on your PC now.

At present, only new PCs can use AI Copilot+ features, most notably Qualcomm's Snapdragon X SoCs which are in a number of laptops at present. AMD is the next big player to support Microsoft's new AI features, and when those features will come to Windows 11 PCs running AMD's new CPUs isn't clear. What this does mean is that you'll be able to use new Windows AI features on a desktop, where previously it was only limited to laptops running Qualcomm's hardware.