Key Takeaways FreeSync now requires 144 Hz in FHD monitors, and 200 Hz for sub-3440 pixels to obtain FreeSync Premium certification.

Updated FreeSync standards for monitors and TVs reflect current top-tier standards and align with HDR requirements.

AMD quietly updated FreeSync requirements last year but officially announced the changes only recently.

FreeSync, or a similar technology from rival brands like Nvidia, is commonly found in pretty much all the best monitors, including the ones that are best for gaming. However, the criteria for FreeSync-compatible monitors have recently changed. AMD now requires monitors with 1080p resolutions to have a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz.

While FreeSync now requires 144 Hz in FHD monitors, to acquire the FreeSync Premium certification, monitors with sub-3440 pixels will now have to offer a max refresh rate of at least 200 Hz. In addition, the minimum specs for the 4K FreeSync Premium-tier monitor are now 120 Hz (via Videocardz). The minimum specs requirements to be FreeSync compatible have also been updated for TVs. But what remains unchanged is the refresh rate required for laptop panels.

For those who don't know, AMD introduced the FreeSync technology in 2015 to minimize issues like screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag during gaming and video playback. It came as a response to Nvidia's G-sync technology, which aims to fix the same set of problems.

AMD raised the standards for FreeSync monitors months ago but kept quiet

Rarely do we see companies changing something major without making an official announcement about it. This is exactly what happened with AMD in this case. The company updated the FreeSync technology tier requirements in September last year but didn't make an official announcement until yesterday.

Notebooks Monitors and TVs FreeSync™ Max. Refresh Rate: 40-60 Hz < 3440 Horizontal resolution: Max. Refresh Rate: ≥ 144 Hz FreeSync™ Premium Max. Refresh Rate: ≥ 120 Hz < 3440 Horizontal resolution: Max. Refresh Rate: ≥ 200 Hz

≥ 3440 Horizontal resolution: Max. Refresh Rate: ≥ 120 Hz FreeSync™ Premium Pro AMD FreeSync HDR on top of FreeSync™ Premium requirements. AMD FreeSync HDR on top of FreeSync™ Premium requirements.

AMD hasn't mentioned why it's tight-lipped about the updated FreeSync specs requirement, but it does clarify the reason behind the move. "For Monitors and TVs, the maximum refresh rates required for AMD FreeSync™ technology certification have been increased to reflect today’s best in class standards, and HDR requirements have been aligned with ecosystem specs," explained the company.