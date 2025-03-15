Gaming on Linux is now viable enough that there's little reason to keep Windows installed unless there's an app or service you absolutely must run on Microsoft's OS. The various Linux distros offer impressive gaming experiences, especially on AMD and Intel hardware. AMD recently launched the Radeon RX 90 series, and I played around with the RX 9070 XT using Fedora and version 6.13.5 of the kernel. AMD's Linux drivers are baked into the kernel itself, so nothing else was required to enjoy the latest and greatest AMD GPUs, aside from FSR support.

AMD Linux drivers are pretty solid

So long as you use the right kernel

Rocking day zero drivers can prove troublesome as the influx of game data can help showcase undiscovered bugs that need patching. It's also why we see the brands focus on specific titles with driver updates since optimizations, improvements, and bug fixes can be rolled out. Nvidia controls all aspects of its Linux driver offering but does at least have a GUI that can be used by anyone not too familiar with respective terminal commands. AMD doesn't include Adrenalin for Linux, but the amdgpu driver is rock solid and can be relied upon without installing anything else.

Like previous-gen AMD cards, the RX 9070 XT was detected by Fedora and the preinstalled drivers. Nothing had to be installed or altered. Simply fired up some games, ran some tests for a couple of hours and compared the results to Windows. Interestingly, even running some games through Proton, there wasn't a sizeable performance difference between the two results. That shows how well Proton has evolved over the years but also how bloated Windows is, even on a fresh install. One area that Windows wins, however, is support for FSR.