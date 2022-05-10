AMD introduces new Radeon RX 6950 XT and two other GPUs, plus games with FSR 2.0

AMD is adding three new GPUs to the Radeon RX 6000 lineup, including the Radeon RX 6950 XT, the most powerful graphics card in the series. For more mid-range gaming, there’s also the Radeon RX 6750 XT and 6650 XT. In addition to the new GPUs, the company also announced the first games that will support the new and improved AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 technology, which was first announced a couple of months ago.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, and 6650 XT

Starting with the new GPUs, the Radeon RX 6950 XT is the leader of the group, and it’s a slightly faster version of the existing Radeon RX 6900 XT. It has the same number of compute units and the same 16GB of GDDR6 memory, but it’s clocked slightly faster, with a 2100 MHz “game clock” and a 2310 MHz boost clock, versus 2015 MHz and 2250 MHz on the RX 6900 XT. The memory also has slightly higher memory speeds at 18Gbps as opposed to 16Gbps. It’s not some magical upgrade, though, because this all comes at the expense of an increased TBP of 335W, compared to the 300W of the lower-tier model.

That’s pretty much what all three of the new cards do. You get a slight boost in clock speeds and memory bandwidth at the expense of additional power consumption. Here are the specs for the three new cards:

GPU Compute Units Memory (GDDR6) Game Clock Boost Clock Memory interface Memory bandwidth Effective bandwidth with AMD Infinity Cache TBP Price AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 80 16GB 2100 MHz 2310 MHz 256-bit 576 GB/s 1793 GB/s 335W $1,099 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 40 12GB 2495 MHz 2600 MHz 192-bit 432 GB/s 1326 GB/s 250W $549 AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 32 8GB 2410 MHz 2635 MHz 128-bit 280 GB/s 469 GB/s 180W $399

All three of the new GPUs are available starting today from AMD directly as well as board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and more.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 games

Beyond the new hardware, AMD also unveiled today the first few games that will add support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0. For those unaware, AMD FSR is the company’s upscaling technology and rival to NVIDIA’s DLSS, but with a more cross-platform and open approach, meaning it works on more GPUs, including ones from NVIDIA. AMD FSR 2.0 was announced a couple of months ago, and it comes with a new capability – the technology can now use information from the previous frame to more accurately determine what the next frame should look like, delivering even better image quality while using fewer system resources.

The first game to add support for AMD FSR 2.0 will be Arkane Studios and Bethesda’s Deathloop, which will receive an update on May 12th to support the new tech. Other games with planned updates for the gaming months are:

Asterigos

Delysium

EVE Online

Farming Simulator 22

Forspoken

Grounded

Microsoft Flight Simulator

NiShuiHan

Perfect World Remake

Swordsman Remake

Unknown 9: Awakening

That’s a relatively short list, but it’s still very early, and even the original iteration of AMD FSR only debuted last year, so it will take some time for it to be as widely adopted. If you have a PC with a modern discrete AMD GPU, you can always use Radeon Super Resolution, which is a similar upscaling technology built into the AMD drivers themselves. That version does require more specific hardware, but it’s a way to get the benefits of upscaling in almost any game.

Source: AMD