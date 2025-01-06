AMD launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D as the best processor for gamers in 2024, but we had a feeling the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and 9950X3D would be just around the corner and here they are. For CES 2025, AMD unveiled the most powerful gaming CPU the company has released yet, offering 16 Zen 5 cores, a maximum boost frequency of 5.7 GHz, and a whopping 144 MB of 2nd-gen AMD V-Cache. AMD is positioning the Ryzen 9 9950X3D as the best choice for those seeking high-fidelity gaming experiences and those who wish to work with content creation toolsets.

The new AMD king of gaming CPUs

With the launch of these two new processors, AMD will have three X3D chips with V-Cache technology within the 9000 series processor family. There's no ample choice between the three SKUs, offering the best value at a more reasonable price with the 9800X3D, the absolute best performance with the 9950X3D, and somewhere in between with the 9900X3D. Like the existing 9000 series X3D processor, one can expect full DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support through the AM5 platform, lower TDP ratings, and massive cache.

With four more physical cores (and 8 more threads) than the 9800X3D, the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D manages to share the same TDP of 120W, meaning it shouldn't be too much trouble for more affordable CPU coolers. There's a considerable amount of cache inside this chip, totaling 140 MB. That's a full 35 MB more than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU. It can also boost up to 5.5 GHz for heavier-hitting games and software. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D takes everything to the next level. We've got 16 cores, a 5.7GHz boost, 144 MB of cache, and a TDP of 170 W.

Cores / Threads Max boost Cache TDP Ryzen 9 9950X3D 16 / 32 5.7 GHz 144 MB 170 W Ryzen 9 9900X3D 12 / 24 5.5 GHz 140 MB 120 W

We're big fans of the 9800X3D with its impressive performance and rock-solid reliability, especially in more demanding titles when paired with equally capable GPUs. No word just yet on pricing, but we can expect to see the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D and 9950X3D hit stores in Q1 2025. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D launched at the same price as its predecessor, so we could be looking at around $599 and $699 for the 9900X3D and 9950X3D, respectively.