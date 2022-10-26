The 12VHPWR connector on the RTX 4090 is in some potentially hot water, and apparently main competitor AMD won't be using it at all.

Nvidia's use of the new 12VHPWR 12-pin power connector on the RTX 4090 has come into heavy criticism in recent days. Reports have begun emerging of the power connectors melting, seemingly linked to bends in the cables introducing too much resistance, uneven loads, or just cables coming free from the connector. Immediately, thoughts turned to AMD, due to reveal its next-gen RDNA 3 Radeon graphics cards in November, and whether team red would be using the same connector.

Fortunately, there's some good news on that front. A report suggested that multiple sources, including those from AIB partners, had suggested AMD was steering clear of 12VHPWR. To follow up, Scott Herkelman, SVP and GM of AMD Radeon, said on Twitter that the reports were accurate.

That's as good a confirmation as we could get at this time. Interesting also to note that RX 6000 series was mentioned, meaning that there's also no plan to introduce the controversial connector to any already revealed graphics cards. Exactly what AMD is going to be using, well we'll have to wait for a little to find that out. At this point though anything is probably better.

It comes as Nvidia is beginning its investigations into the issue by contacting some of those affected. But as time passes the plot thickens further, seemingly proving that it's not isolated to just the adapters that come with the RTX 4090. Any 12VHPWR cable can be affected.

Before AMD announces anything, the company has some positive PR just from using a different power connector. Let's hope the rest of the RDNA 3 lineup is equally exciting.

via VideoCardz